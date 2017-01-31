 
BioVision launches-The First And The Best Cardiolipin Assay Kit In The Market

 
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Cardiolipin is an important phospholipid present in the inner mitochondrial membrane and constitutes about 20% of its total lipid composition. It is essential for several mitochondrial functions such as electron transport, biogenesis, fission, fusion and protein transport. It is involved in apoptosis where it helps alter the mitochondrial membrane structure and aids in the release of cytochrome c. Diabetes and heart failure are linked to changes in Cardiolipin levels and it is also depleted during aging. BioVision's Cardiolipin Assay Kit (K944-100) is a fluorometric assay that makes use of a proprietary probe that binds specifically to Cardiolipin but not with any other lipids such as to Phosphatidylcholine and Sphingomyelin, thus making it highly specific. This assay kit is simple, sensitive, fast and high-throughput compatible.

Figures. A) Cardiolipin content per mg protein in Jurkat cell lysate, Jurkat cell mitochondria, Bovine heart mitochondria and Yeast Mitochondria (S. cerevisiae). B) Fluorescent signals from Phosphatidylcholine (PC), Phosphatidylserine (PS), Sphingomyelin (SM) and Cardiolipin (CL) demonstrate the specificity of the Cardiolipin Probe. Biological Samples and lipid samples (5 nmol/well) were assayed as indicated by the Kit K944-100 protocols.

Key Features:
• Non-radioactive
• Specific, homogeneous assay
• Sensitive: fluorometric format
• Convenient: minimal sample preparation, fast protocols (< 1 hour)
• Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening (HTS) compatible
• Adaptable: works with most of the commonly available instrumentations

For more information please visit :http://www.biovision.com/cardiolipin-assay-kit-fluorometr...

Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
marketing@biovision.com
