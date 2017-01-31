News By Tag
BioVision launches-The First And The Best Cardiolipin Assay Kit In The Market
Figures. A) Cardiolipin content per mg protein in Jurkat cell lysate, Jurkat cell mitochondria, Bovine heart mitochondria and Yeast Mitochondria (S. cerevisiae). B) Fluorescent signals from Phosphatidylcholine (PC), Phosphatidylserine (PS), Sphingomyelin (SM) and Cardiolipin (CL) demonstrate the specificity of the Cardiolipin Probe. Biological Samples and lipid samples (5 nmol/well) were assayed as indicated by the Kit K944-100 protocols.
Key Features:
• Non-radioactive
• Specific, homogeneous assay
• Sensitive: fluorometric format
• Convenient: minimal sample preparation, fast protocols (< 1 hour)
• Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening (HTS) compatible
• Adaptable: works with most of the commonly available instrumentations
For more information please visit :http://www.biovision.com/
Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
marketing@biovision.com
