InVii Hair Renewal Soap - An Organic Approach at Promoting Hair Growth

Miami, United States, January 2017, a company named InVii announced today that it is raising funds via equity crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com.
 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 1, 2017

Unfortunately, hair growth and fullness is something that can be hereditary and can sometimes skip generations, this uncertainty is what causes lack of self-confidence. Over 66% of men will experience some degree of appreciable hair loss by the age of 35. Invigorating hair soap is the perfect way to combat thinning hair without risking any potentially harmful chemically induced side effects.

This is the world's first since forever all-natural hair cleanser that can help purify your scalp, advance blood course and clear blockage for new follicle development all while fortifying your current hair. InVii Hair Renewal Soap is the perfect solution for bringing that self-confidence back

The company has been studying the beneficial effects of Chinese herbs that have been used for decades as natural remedies for hair loss. After years of development, they have proudly presented their unique, organic and healthy hair product that will change many lives.

With just 4 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "InVii Hair Renewal Soap" get funded!

Need your help

If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.

If you want to support this project, you can do so by donatingon their Indiegogo page:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/invii-hair-renewal-soap#/

Media Contact
Dr. Campbell
Source:InVii
Email:***@upliftspirit.org
