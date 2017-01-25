 
Neil Shekhter: From Refugee to CEO

Neil Shekhter of NMS Properties was a Soviet refugee before forming and becoming the CEO of successful Los Angeles property management company, NMS Properties.
 
 
Neil Shekhter, CEO of NMS Properties
Neil Shekhter, CEO of NMS Properties
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Neil Shekhter is the current CEO and founder of NMS Properties, a Los Angeles based property management company with low and mid-rise mixed use and multi-residential apartment buildings.  To date, the properties are predominantly located on the West side of Los Angeles, in Santa Monica and spread out in the San Fernando Valley area.

Before forming one of the most successful property management companies in Los Angeles, Neil Shekhter was a child living in what is now Lviv, Ukraine during the height of the Cold War.

Struggling in less-than-ideal circumstances, the Jewish Federation of North America aided Neil, his mother and his grandmother in fleeing Soviet oppression and settling into West Hollywood, a city that is still known for its large population of Eastern European immigrants.

Once settled, the young refugee drove taxi cabs to provide for himself and his family.  When enough money was saved, he purchased a few of the cabs in order to start his own business.

By the late 1980's he was able to venture into real estate by purchasing an auto center, after which, NMS Properties (http://www.nmsproperties.com/) was formed.

Crediting luck, savvy decision making and a reasonable approach to property management, the company blossomed into what has become one of the largest and most successful names in local property management.

In addition to achieving the American dream and becoming CEO of his own company, Neil Shekhter is now also a husband and father who considers himself extremely fortunate in being able to give back to the community.
