Neil Shekhter Shares Details of Upgrading Westwood Apartments in Los Angeles
Neil Shekhter announces upgrades to his already upscale Westwood apartments in Los Angeles, Wilshire Victoria, formerly known as Ashton Westwood.
Wilshire Victoria was built in 2009 and was acquired by Shekhter and NMS in late 2015 from UDR. It is located on the Wilshire Corridor, at an almost equal proximity between Beverly Hills and Westwood Village.
While these Westwood apartments are less than 10 years old, Neil Shekhter has a history of upgrading his apartments as the style of interiors changes, not just as the buildings themselves age.
"This is a luxury building," says Neil Shekhter. "We cannot compete in the market unless we are offering the best possible product. These Westwood apartments epitomize a luxe lifestyle and we want to keep it that way."
Some of the upgrades include fresh hardware, new recessed lighting and ceiling fans that are more modern in design, specifically the 3-blade Light Wave indoor ceiling fan. Appliance-wise, the washer and dryer have been switched out for a new model by Electrolux and the kitchen appliances, still in a stainless-steel finish, are now professional-
In addition, floor plans with a den area will have doors added to them for maximum privacy and room versatility.
Unlike many other new Los Angeles apartments, the floor plans at Wilshire Victoria are especially spacious. The size of a one-bedroom ranges between 1,030 and 1,267 square feet, a one-bedroom with a den ranges between 1,293 and 1,512 square feet and a two-bedroom with either two or two and a half bathrooms will range between 1,550 and 2,891 square feet.
Also newly upgraded within the mid-rise includes the furnishings on the rooftop lounge and the onsite fitness center.
Parties interested in viewing the newly upgraded homes can contact the onsite leasing office for an appointment at (310) 470-6868.
Page Updated Last on: Mar 13, 2017