Neil Shekhter & NMS Properties Community Support Roundup 2016
Neil Shekhter and NMS Properties made great strides in giving back to the local Santa Monica and Los Angeles communities in 2016.
Surpassing the previous three years, Neil Shekhter and NMS Properties donated, via sponsorship and charitable gifts-in-kind, to 15 local organizations and not-for-profits.
Some of the Santa Monica organizations which NMS Properties was happy to support included the Santa Monica Boys and Girls Club, The Santa Monica Red Cross, OPCC, Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Santa Monica-Malibu Educational Foundation, Santa Monica Police Activities League, Santa Monica Firefighters, the Santa Monica YMCA and Westside Shelter and Hunger Coalition.
Outside of Santa Monica, other donations and sponsorships were made to benefit the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Police Canine Association and the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.
"Meeting the high demand to provide homes for individuals and families in Santa Monica has been our priority for decades." says Mr. Shekhter. "Our company believes that it would simply be irresponsible to provide homes for so many yet do nothing to support the various institutions that better the quality of life for the city's residents, regardless of if they live in one of our buildings or not. We are happy to be fortunate enough to contribute."
