Neil Shekhter Announced Upgrades at NMS 1539

Neil Shekhter of NMS Properties says the company will be upgraded the interiors of their Santa Monica apartment homes.
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Neil Shekhter of NMS Properties has announced a that a thorough remodel effort will begin shortly for boutique Santa Monica apartment building, NMS 1539, formerlly known as Luxe 1539.

According to Neil Shekhter, the loft, studio and one-bedroom floor plans will receive new flooring, fixtures, appliances and even plumbing fixtures.  There will be new carpet, new tile, upgraded kitchen appliances and cabinentry.

One big highlight of the unit upgrades is the smart toilet that will be installed; the Veil model from Kohler.  This model is a one-piece toilet which includes an LED nightlight, hands-free opening and closing, automatic deoderization, UV light santization and option for personal cleansing.

The Veil toilet is also a WaterSense toilet, which means that it meets strict EPA guidelines and utilizes 20% less water than other toilets.

Neil Shekhter states that it is important to NMS Properties to continuously offer an upscale product to its residents even when the building, as in the case of NMS 1539, is under a decade old.

Information and details on the Santa Monica apartments at NMS 1539 can be found at www.Nms1539.com.  Details regarding NMS Properties and their Los Angeles apartment homes can be found by visiting http://www.nmsproperties.com/.
Source:NMS Properties
