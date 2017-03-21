Country(s)
Industry News
Neil Shekhter & NMS Properties Sponsor Westside Coalition Fundraiser
Neil Shekhter of NMS Properties sponsors the 2017 Westside Coalition Lawn Bowlathon fundraiser.
The Westside Coalition, formerly known as the Westside Shelter and Hunger Coalition, is comprised of 45 various organizations, public agencies and faith-related communities. Together, and under the fiscal sponsorship of Community Partners in Los Angeles, they are committed to ending hunger and homelessness through public education, advocacy and service coordination.
Historically, the Superbowlathon event has taken place inside of a bowling alley within Santa Monica city limits. This year, the event, which happens in May, will be outside and is in the style of lawn bowling.
Says a representative, "It's a fun way to team build outside of the office but also know that you are involved with something that benefits the community that most of us live and work in."
Team members from NMS Properties are looking forward to participating in the event for the seventh year in a row.
