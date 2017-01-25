News By Tag
100 Women Entrepreneurs to Participate in Glorious India Expo, New Jersey, USA
Glorious India is conceived as a mega event happening for the first time in the USA with participation of all the States of India.
"We are keen to promote Indian women entrepreneurs at the global level and are pleased to contribute to this cause by offering them the right platform at Glorious India Expo," said the senior official of Praveg Communications Limited, the organizing company. All women entrepreneurs will be felicitated by 'Superwoman of Glorious India' Award at the glittering ceremony packed with cultural performances and musical extravaganza.
The event, slated in May 2017 at Edison, New Jersey, is designed as the largest Indian Exhibition in USA. It will offer opportunities to the participating exhibitors for B2B meetings and networking with American trade. In addition, The Exhibitors will get to sell and promote their products to over 25,000 NRI visitors, representing various States of India.
Detailed information about the event can be obtained by visiting our website.
About Praveg Communications Limited:-
Praveg Communications Limited is the leading event management company with a track record of executing over 600 events in India and abroad. For more than 15 years now, Praveg has created new standards of event design, execution and management with its continuous concerted efforts and commitment to high standards of quality and efficiency at work.
Contact Details:
102, Shanti Arcade, 132 Ring Road
Naranpura, Ahmedabad - 380013, Gujarat, INDIA
Phone : +91 79 27496737, 27494266
Website: http://gloriousindiaexpo.com
FOR MORE INFORMATION AND STALL BOOKING:
Abhilash Udayarajan : +91-97129 22124
Contact
Glorious India Expo
info@gloriousindiaexpo.com
