Glorious India Expo Musters Support from Prestigious US-based Indian Community Organisations
Glorious India Expo, planned as the largest Indian Exhibition in USA, has gathered support from many US based Indian Community Associations.
Glorious India expo is the mega Indian Expo in USA with B2B and B2C sessions. The Business Expo is designed to be the largest USA-based exhibition displaying assorted product categories. The event is planned to evolve as the most exciting Indian exhibition in USA.
"This is a very significant development as support from such leading Associations implies high footfall to the event. These Associations comprise high net worth individuals, many of them working at senior positions in big companies whereas others engaged in businesses. We expect at least 25,000 NRI visitors to the event due to these partnerships. At the same time, our aggressive advertising campaign in the US will ensure higher footfall overall," said the official of Praveg Communications, the organizing company.
All community Associations will get an opportunity to demonstrate their culture at the Glorious India Cultural programme in front of 5,000 august audience comprising NRIs from various Indian states, business persons from US and India, bureaucrats and political dignitaries.
Detailed information about the event can be obtained by visiting - http://www.gloriousindiaexpo.com.
About Praveg Communications Limited
Praveg Communications Limited is the leading event management company with a track record of executing over 600 events in India and abroad. For more than 15 years now, Praveg has created new standards of event design, execution and management with its continuous concerted efforts and commitment to high standards of quality and efficiency at work.
Contact
Glorious India Expo
919712922124
info@gloriousindiaexpo.com
