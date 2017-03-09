News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Glorious India Organized a Pre-event Get-together in the US
Glorious India expo is the mega Indian Expo in USA with B2B and B2C sessions. The Business Expo is designed to be the largest USA-based exhibition displaying assorted product categories.
The function featured the welcome speech by Paras Patel, MD, Praveg Communications Limited, the organizer of Glorious India, followed by an informative presentation providing an outline of the event programmes and various ways of registering and participating in the event. Many programmes focusing on cultural and people aspects have been planned concurrently with the trade expo, including a vast repertoire of Indian cultural music, Hindustani classical instrumental music, Bollywood musicals and soul-stirring musical session exclusively by Kabir Cafe Band as well as Fashion Show. Presidents of various Indian community associations like North American Telugu Association (NATA), Gujarati Samaj of New York (GSNY), Maharashtra Mandal of New York (MMNY), Karnataka Cultural Organization, Brindavana (KCOB) and Cultural Association of Bengal, North America (CAB) have vouched their support to promote the event among their community members. Representatives of many US-based trade associations also attended the function.
Glorious India is the first-ever Indian event to be organized in New Jersey, USA with participation of Indian community from all the states of India. The exuberance and enthusiasm of the members from various states towards Glorious India augur well for a large scale attendance of NRIs at the event. The organizers have also approached the American trade associations and invited the American community to participate in this India-centric trade expo.
The event was marked with the felicitation of H. R. Shah, CEO and Chairman, TV Asia, who has been conferred India's prestigious PadmaShri Award by the Government of India. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shah appealed to all the attendees to participate in the event with all their friends, relatives and business associates. To encourage registration of more B2B delegates from the US, Glorious India Expo has announced special privileges to B2B delegates, including meals and refreshments and special access to the exclusive B2B lounge.
The event culminated on a high note with a networking dinner as well as a stronger commitment and conviction among the key stakeholders towards carving out a huge success for Glorious India Expo.
Detailed information about the event can be obtained by visiting - http://www.gloriousindiaexpo.com
About Praveg Communications Limited
Praveg Communications Limited is the leading event management company with a track record of executing over 600 events in India and abroad. For more than 15 years now, Praveg has created new standards of event design, execution and management with its continuous concerted efforts and commitment to high standards of quality and efficiency at work.
Contact
Praveg Communications Limited
Abhilash Udayarajan
919712922124
info@gloriousindiaexpo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse