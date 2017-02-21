 
News By Tag
* Award Function
* Glorious India Awards
* USA Expo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Edison
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Glorious India to Honour US-based NRI Achievers With Glorious India Awards

Glorious India expo is the mega Indian Expo in USA with B2B and B2C sessions. The Business Expo is designed to be the largest USA-based exhibition displaying assorted product categories.
 
 
Rich & Famous
Rich & Famous
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Award Function
Glorious India Awards
USA Expo

Industry:
Event

Location:
Edison - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Awards

EDISON, N.J. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- As Glorious India Expo, the mega Indian trade exhibition scheduled on 27-28 May, 2017 in New Jersey, is all set to bring the glory of India to the land holding the largest Indian diaspora - the USA, Praveg Communications Limited - the organizer has added one more attractive feature to the event with the announcement of 'Glorious India Awards'.

The award function will be organized on 27th May, 2017 - the first day of the Glorious India Expo - to recognize the exemplary contributions of NRIs in varied fields with vast influence on the society. Glorious India Awards will announce around 50 award winners from different categories along with the action-packed entertaining programmes. With invitation to the leading dignitaries, political leaders and bureaucrats from India as well as eminent personalities from the United States, the ceremony will be organized amidst a gathering of tens of thousands of visitors at the event.

A special dossier titled 'Rich & Famous NRIs of America' will also be unveiled during the award function. The dossier will be circulated among all global luminaries including the State Heads, Members of Parliament (India) and C-level executives of Fortune 500 companies. "Indians are known for their noteworthy contributions to the world in every field. With the announcement of Glorious India Awards, we look forward to honour those US-based NRIs who have earned reverence with their exceptional achievements and made India proud," says Diptej Patel, Director at Praveg Communications Limited.

Glorious India Mega Trade Expo will be showcasing over 10,000 Indian products covering garments, jewellery, handicrafts, real estate and tourism, along with B2B sessions between Indian exhibitors and American trade. Over 25,000 visitors are estimated in this 2-day trade event. Among many special features of Glorious India Expo is the Superwomen Pavilion with participation of 100 women entrepreneurs.

Detailed information about the event can be obtained by visiting http://www.gloriousindiaexpo.com

About Praveg Communications Limited

Praveg Communications Limited is the leading event management company with a track record of executing over 600 events in India and abroad. For more than 15 years now, Praveg has created new standards of event design, execution and management with its continuous concerted efforts and commitment to high standards of quality and efficiency at work.

Contact
Praveg Communications Limited
Abhilash Udayarajan
919712922124
info@gloriousindiaexpo.com
End
Source:Praveg Communications Limited
Email:***@gloriousindiaexpo.com
Tags:Award Function, Glorious India Awards, USA Expo
Industry:Event
Location:Edison - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Glorious India PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share