Opportunities Galore at Glorious India Expo, New Jersey, USA
Glorious India is conceived as a mega event happening for the 1st time in the USA with participation of all the States of India. The event will celebrate the enterprising spirit and cultural diversity of India.
"Glorious India Expo is designed as the complete business package for all the Indian companies. It brings on board more than 25,000 NRI visitors representing various States of India as well as the American business community. We expect unprecedented B2C and B2B opportunities for the exhibitors in this event. In many ways, Glorious India Expo will come out as a trail-blazing India-centric Expo in USA." says Paras Patel, CEO of Praveg Communications.
The event has many other strategic advantages that include proximity of the event venue to New York, the global business hub offering ample opportunities for the Indian trade to learn global marketing tendencies and explore new business associations. "The Indian exhibitors can also visit the business community in New York before or after the event and gain valuable insights into the US market. If properly planned, the meetings can lead to long term strategic business alliances with US –based trade." observes Paras Patel.
There is a high demand and strong affinity for Indian products not only among Indian Diaspora but also among the local American population. Therefore, the event like Glorious India Expo, which is designed as purely Indian event, is expected to attract huge crowd of NRIs staying in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and other neighboring States.
For more information regarding Glorious India Expo feel free visit our website. - http://gloriousindiaexpo.com
