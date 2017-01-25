 
News By Tag
* Business
* Software
* Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

ETW Publishes New Whitepaper Highlighting a Day in the Life of an ETW User

 
MESA, Ariz. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Execute to win is excited to present "A Day in the Life: How ETW Impacts CEOs, Senior Executives, Middle Managers & Front-line Employees," a whitepaper explaining how the ETW platform can be used by personnel at any level of an organization.

The document gives an in-depth look at four distinct user profiles: CEO, Senior Executive, Middle-Manager and Front-line Employee. Providing prospective users with the day-to-day insights, activities and time invested in the platform, ETW aims to highlight the simplicity and distinct benefits of regularly engaging with the system regardless of the user's job role.

ETW Director of Client Services Blake Rayhons shares how this whitepaper will ultimately benefit the reader. "We wanted to better show both our current and prospective users how they can take full advantage of the ETW platform. It's a highly customizable environment where an organization can configure the platform to benefit every user, in any job function."

"A Day in the Life" is available for download on ETW's website at http://etw.com/solutions.html.

About ETW

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com (http://www.etw.com/).

Contact
Execute to Win
Celeste Suarez
***@etw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@etw.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Software, Leadership
Industry:Business
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Execute to Win News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share