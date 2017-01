ETW Publishes New Whitepaper Highlighting a Day in the Life of an ETW User

Contact

-- Execute to win is excited to present "A Day in the Life: How ETW Impacts CEOs, Senior Executives, Middle Managers & Front-line Employees," a whitepaper explaining how the ETW platform can be used by personnel at any level of an organization.The document gives an in-depth look at four distinct user profiles: CEO, Senior Executive, Middle-Manager and Front-line Employee. Providing prospective users with the day-to-day insights, activities and time invested in the platform, ETW aims to highlight the simplicity and distinct benefits of regularly engaging with the system regardless of the user's job role.ETW Director of Client Services Blake Rayhons shares how this whitepaper will ultimately benefit the reader. "We wanted to better show both our current and prospective users how they can take full advantage of the ETW platform. It's a highly customizable environment where an organization can configure the platform to benefit every user, in any job function.""A Day in the Life" is available for download on ETW's website atETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at http://www.etw.com/ ).