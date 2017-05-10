 
News By Tag
* Saas
* Business
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Execute to Win Software Introduces Adaptive Insights Map

To further expand upon the insights the ETW software provides, the new Adaptive Insights Map gives users a quick visual representation of where their organization stands in real-time.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Saas
Business
Technology

Industry:
Business

Location:
Mesa - Arizona - US

MESA, Ariz. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Execute to Win platform has been enhanced to include an Adaptive Insights Map (AIM). Designed to give high-level executives and managers a quick and easy-to-understand visualization of the organization's current state, AIM also allows users to drill into each level of the organization to further analyze results.

This takes the guess work out of understanding how your team or your sub-plans are affecting top-line plans and goals. The compelling platform addition is a combination of a sunburst business intelligence tool and a heat map. The sunburst tool shows a large amount of hierarchical data in a smaller footprint and, in a concise way, shows how all of the plans and teams play together to impact the overall organization. The addition of a heat map allows users to get insights into the relative stage and level of plans and their embedded goals. As the two tools work together, each segment represents a plan and its color illustrates the calculated risk based on the aggregated statuses of the plan goals.

AIM at a glance:

• Easily identify what plans are on-track, at risk, or falling behind.
• See the hierarchical relationship of your plans and quickly identify which are putting each level at risk.
• Drill directly into the plans you are interested in

"We are always looking to provide our clients with in-depth insights to better run their organizations," ETW President Ali Parnian explains. "Our goal is to give people more complete information and context to their operating environment through this new, robust plans and goals feature."

With the addition of AIM to the platform, ETW continues to provide users with a unique perspective from which to view the most current state of their business.

Learn more about ETW's new AIM feature in their latest communication available here (http://etw.com/solutions.html).

About ETW

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com.

Contact
Celeste Suarez
Execute to Win
***@etw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@etw.com Email Verified
Tags:Saas, Business, Technology
Industry:Business
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Execute to Win PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share