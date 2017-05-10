News By Tag
Execute to Win Software Introduces Adaptive Insights Map
To further expand upon the insights the ETW software provides, the new Adaptive Insights Map gives users a quick visual representation of where their organization stands in real-time.
This takes the guess work out of understanding how your team or your sub-plans are affecting top-line plans and goals. The compelling platform addition is a combination of a sunburst business intelligence tool and a heat map. The sunburst tool shows a large amount of hierarchical data in a smaller footprint and, in a concise way, shows how all of the plans and teams play together to impact the overall organization. The addition of a heat map allows users to get insights into the relative stage and level of plans and their embedded goals. As the two tools work together, each segment represents a plan and its color illustrates the calculated risk based on the aggregated statuses of the plan goals.
AIM at a glance:
• Easily identify what plans are on-track, at risk, or falling behind.
• See the hierarchical relationship of your plans and quickly identify which are putting each level at risk.
• Drill directly into the plans you are interested in
"We are always looking to provide our clients with in-depth insights to better run their organizations,"
With the addition of AIM to the platform, ETW continues to provide users with a unique perspective from which to view the most current state of their business.
Learn more about ETW's new AIM feature in their latest communication available here
About ETW
ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com.
Celeste Suarez
Execute to Win
***@etw.com
