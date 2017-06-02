News By Tag
Maricopa Health Foundation leverages ETW to Create Leading Legacy of Community Health Philanthropy
Maricopa Health Foundation realizes the positive ROI of a fully engaged and strategically aligned workforce with the help of ETW.
MHF CEO, Nate Lowrie, gives his take on how MHF leveraged ETW to turn results around, "The biggest thing I saw that needed to happen at all levels was develop trust. Once we had that trust, we would be able to drive engagement and start focusing on our most important outcomes. It was clear that transparency would be the way to establish trust, and ETW gave us the tools necessary to achieve that."
Once trust was established, the organization was then able to move on to focus on leadership and its "people plan". Using ETW to build out these plans and tie them to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and most important outcomes, MHF would:
- Restore financial health–300%
- Outperformed the national average for revenue earned in 2016 per the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) Survey of members
"Maricopa Health Foundation has seen extraordinary results with ETW," stated ETW CEO Lee Benson. "Results like theirs are why we created ETW in the first place–to help organizations achieve success by focusing on strategy, engagement and most important outcomes to drive positive results."
Read the full case study here (http://etw.com/
About ETW
ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com.
About Maricopa Health Foundation
Maricopa Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization supporting Maricopa Integrated Health System, Arizona's only public health care system. The Foundation raises private funds to improve accessibility, quality of health care, and patient comfort for all those who live in Maricopa County and beyond.
