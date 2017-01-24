Air Style - Oris Introduces An Elegant Variation Of Its Big Crown Propilot Chronograph

Oris Big Crown ProPilot Chronograph1

End

--While the primary goal of the ProPilot is to be practical, functional and suited to the environment found at the controls of a fighter jet, the design has always had real crossover appeal. It's worn both by experienced pilots, and by stylish men and women who are charmed by the authentic aesthetic.The new Big Crown ProPilot Chronograph extends that philosophy with its round steel case, oversized crown and Arabic numerals (designed specifically for this watch), and balanced, clearly legible dial. Its anthracite, sunray pattern dial and polished top ring give it a slick, stylish feel that makes it every bit as at home under a suit cuff as when paired with flight suit.The new watch also features a telemeter scale, running around the outside of the dial. A telemeter is a device for measuring the distance between you and an event you see first and hear second. Traditionally, telemeters were used in surveying and then in wristwatches by the military to calculate how far away the enemy were. The graduation on the telemeter scale is based on the speed of sound, 343 m/s.The Big Crown ProPilot was launched in 2014 and has quickly become one of the most iconic lines in the Oris collection. Innovative pieces such as the Big Crown ProPilot Altimeter – the world's first automatic mechanical watch with a mechanical altimeter – have put the ProPilot on the map and won it the respect of the watchmaking and professional pilot communities.The collection's aviation-inspired features include a coin-edged bezel, designed to mirror the geometry of a jet-engine turbine, and the oversized crown, a feature first introduced into watches during the early years of flight and designed so gloved airmen could still operate their watches.As with all Oris watches, the new Big Crown ProPilot Chronograph is powered by a Swiss Made mechanical movement, in this case the Oris Cal 774 automatic chronograph. This provides it with a running seconds at 9 o'clock, and chronograph central seconds and hours and minutes counters, as well as a date function.Its 44mm stainless steel case comes on either a dark brown, black and grey leather strap or a choice of black, grey or olive textile straps with a folding clasp inspired by the design of passenger airline seatbelt buckles; or on a stainless steel bracelet.• Automatic movement Oris Cal. 774, based on Sellita SW 500, with chronograph function and date between 4 and 5 o'clock• Multi-piece stainless steel case with screw-in security crown.• Water-resistant to 10 bar/100m• Sapphire crystal domed on both sides and with anti-reflective coating inside• Screwed stainless steel case back with see-through mineral glass• Anthracite dial with sunray pattern and Super-LumiNova®printed numerals. Polished nickel hour and minute hands filled with Super-LumiNova®. Polished nickel chronograph central seconds hand with white tip. White hands for chronograph hour/minute counters and running seconds• Dark brown, grey or black leather strap and olive, black or grey textile strap with buckle for stageless length adjustment. Alternatively available with a stainless steel bracelet with folding clasp