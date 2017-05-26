News By Tag
Louis Moinet donates Luxury Timepiece to help orphans in India
The superbly-elegant Twintech Chronograph is a triumph of ergonomic watchmaking design, with its rectangular shape and unique dial setup. From the elegant case to the intricate dial, you'll see that a great deal of dedication and time has been devoted into the development of the Twintech Chronograph.
The automatic movement with three sub-dials has no less than 150 moving parts and a power reserve of 44 hours. With no sharp edges to spoil its smoothly flowing lines, the controls of the watch are carefully laid-out for greater usability.
www.educateanorphan.org is the brainchild of two teenaged brothers, Advay and Atharv Rajguru, who are determined to make a positive difference in the lives of the children in an orphanage in their hometown of Ajmer, Rajasthan, where they volunteered during their summer vacations in 2016.
The Dayanand Bal Sadan orphanage is home to 136 orphans. It is supported by donor contributions, which unfortunately, are few and far between. The orphanage visit was both a revealing and transformative experience for the two brothers, who were touched by the sparse living conditions and the determined and indomitable spirit of these children to surmount the tough challenges life has dealt them.
In order to make a positive difference to the lives of these underprivileged orphans, the two brothers launched www.donateaposter.com - the first e-commerce site created by two teenagers for selling art works online with the primary purpose of raising funds for an orphanage – not for generating profits, filling corporate coffers or individual purses. It is a virtual art gallery to get artists to unite & sell their art works to bring about change in the lives of the underprivileged. The total proceeds (100%) from the sale of the posters go to the orphanage.
"It gives us great pleasure to help in this creditable effort undertaken by two youngsters to improve the lives of these underprivileged orphans," said Jean-Marie Schaller, CEO of Louis Moinet. "We believe in the importance of education in affording everyone a fair chance in life and we are glad to have the opportunity to help these orphans gain a foothold on life's journey," he added.
Advay Rajguru said: "We are inundated by the overwhelming support we have received from our friends, the print media and social media for the cause. To now receive support from a luxury watchmaker is wonderful and this gesture is bound to help the orphans immensely. We plan to create an auction page on our website www.educateanorphan.org and the highest bidder will get this exquisite limited edition watch."
For further information about the e-commerce website or to buy a poster, visit: www.donateaposter.com which has several posters of famous people past and present including Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela, Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, Tom Cruise, Steve Jobs, Angelina Jolie, Abraham Lincoln, Pele, Bob Marley, Fidel Castro, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Marlon Brando and Che Guevara among others. For more information, about the orphanage visit: www.educateanorphan.org.
