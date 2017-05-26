News By Tag
The Big Blue-Flying Regulator in new size
Like its little brothers, the Flying Grand Regulator is set apart by its intricate dial design featuring several levels: While the lower one is decorated with the characteristic guilloche pattern designed at Chronoswiss´
Chronoswiss' love of detail and horological finesse is also revealed in the latest addition to the Regulator collection: There is a smaller counterpart under the minute hand that accurately depicts an inverse image of the areas of the minute scale on a central miniature scale. These are hidden from view due to the overlapping of the large scale with the hour funnel. This trick elicits light-hearted joy for the sophisticated design because the minutes can be precisely read. The aesthetically, sophisticatedly designed hand-wound movement is characterized by a second stop: Pulling on the crown triggers a slide that blocks the balance spring. Thus even the second hand can be stopped and precisely set.
Technical Data –
Model Sirius Flying Grand Regulator
Reference CH-6723-BLBL Stainless steel, dial galvanic blue
Displays Off-centre hours at 12:00, central minutes, small seconds at 6:00
Case Solid 21-part case crafted in stainless steel, with satin finish and polished bezel with side knurling and curved, non-reflecting sapphire crystal; screw-down case back with satin finish and flat sapphire crystal; onion crown; water resistance up to 3 bar; strap bars screwed in with patented Autobloc system
Dimensions Ø 44 mm, height 12.48 mm
Movement Chronoswiss manufacture caliber C. 678, manual winding, modified on Regulator dial, skeletonized
Diameter Ø 37,20 mm (ca. 16 ½ ´´´)
Height 4.50 mm
Jewels 17
Balance Hand-crafted Glucydur balance, with stop seconds mechanism
Balance spring Nivarox I
Fine adjustment Swan-neck precision regulator
Shock protection Incabloc
Frequency 2,5 Hz., 18.000 A/h (semi-oscillations)
Power reserve Approx. 40 hours
Finish Pallet, pallet-wheel and screws polished; plate rhodium-plated and with circular grain; bridges with circular grain; screws thermally blued.
Dial Sophisticated dial construction on several levels. Base in galvanic blue with guilloche pattern and funnel construction for hour and second displays. Middle level galvanic blue with print. Top level minute display, galvanic blue, screwed on foundation blocks
Watch hands Shape Poire Stuart; curved and rhodium-plated and diamond cut or lacquered
Strap Louisiana alligator leather; folding clasp
