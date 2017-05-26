The Big Blue-Flying Regulator in new size

Chronoswiss_ Flying_ Grand_ Regulator_ CH_ 6723_ BLBL

-- Good things stand the test of time—what is true of life applies all the more so to the world of watches. Already in 1994, with the Grand Régulateur, Chronoswiss created a regulator in a stately 44 mm dimension which could be worn as a wristwatch or pocket watch thanks to its convertible case. Launched in 2006 as a wristwatch, the successor has since loyally complemented the collection. A decade later, the time is now ripe to release this Regulator model in a new dimension as well: As theGrand Regulator, the watch is now presented in a new, contemporary look with an innovative, 3D dial.Like its little brothers, the Flying Grand Regulator is set apart by its intricate dial design featuring several levels: While the lower one is decorated with the characteristic guilloche pattern designed at Chronoswiss´in-house studio, a second level was designed over it on screw-fastened bases with the scale for the central minute display. The dial is topped off by the funnel-like displays for the hour and second floating above the minute scale.Chronoswiss' love of detail and horological finesse is also revealed in the latest addition to the Regulator collection: There is a smaller counterpart under the minute hand that accurately depicts an inverse image of the areas of the minute scale on a central miniature scale. These are hidden from view due to the overlapping of the large scale with the hour funnel. This trick elicits light-hearted joy for the sophisticated design because the minutes can be precisely read. The aesthetically, sophisticatedly designed hand-wound movement is characterized by a second stop: Pulling on the crown triggers a slide that blocks the balance spring. Thus even the second hand can be stopped and precisely set.Model Sirius Flying Grand RegulatorReference CH-6723-BLBL Stainless steel, dial galvanic blueDisplays Off-centre hours at 12:00, central minutes, small seconds at 6:00Case Solid 21-part case crafted in stainless steel, with satin finish and polished bezel with side knurling and curved, non-reflecting sapphire crystal; screw-down case back with satin finish and flat sapphire crystal; onion crown; water resistance up to 3 bar; strap bars screwed in with patented Autobloc systemDimensions Ø 44 mm, height 12.48 mmMovement Chronoswiss manufacture caliber C. 678, manual winding, modified on Regulator dial, skeletonizedDiameter Ø 37,20 mm (ca. 16 ½ ´´´)Height 4.50 mmJewels 17Balance Hand-crafted Glucydur balance, with stop seconds mechanismBalance spring Nivarox IFine adjustment Swan-neck precision regulatorShock protection IncablocFrequency 2,5 Hz., 18.000 A/h (semi-oscillations)Power reserve Approx. 40 hoursFinish Pallet, pallet-wheel and screws polished; plate rhodium-plated and with circular grain; bridges with circular grain; screws thermally blued.Dial Sophisticated dial construction on several levels. Base in galvanic blue with guilloche pattern and funnel construction for hour and second displays. Middle level galvanic blue with print. Top level minute display, galvanic blue, screwed on foundation blocksWatch hands Shape Poire Stuart; curved and rhodium-plated and diamond cut or lacqueredStrap Louisiana alligator leather; folding clasp