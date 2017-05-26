CP Pumps Launches Innovative New Diaphragm Pump

In keeping with the CheckPoint brand, their new hydraulically driven diaphragm pump offers oilfield operators and pumping solutions providers

-- CheckPoint Pumps & Systems proudly launch its latest innovation, the Series HDA electric diaphragm chemical injection pump—rising to meet high demand from customers in the Middle East region. The Series HDA comes equipped with a diaphragm dosing head that allows for efficient, environmentally safe injection. The company's newest addition promises increased reliability fit for any location, especially in remote or unmanned areas, where productive use of resources can offer impressive financial returns.In keeping with the CheckPoint brand, their new hydraulically driven diaphragm pump offers oilfield operators and pumping solutions providers, throughout a variety of industries, with a performance-minded, value-balanced solution to meet the wide variety of injection needs required throughout and beyond the Middle East."The Series HDA pump comes with several built-in safety features, including zero external leaks and failure indication, which supports client confidence in even the most remote locations or harsh environments."said Cameron Marland, Vice President, CP Pumps and Systems FZE. He continued, "With superior design features and exceptional build quality, the HDA Series will pumps consistently for extended periods, with minimum monitoring and inspection requirements.""We're extremely pleased that CheckPoint can now offer our clients a complete range of dosing options from within our own comprehensive product lineup—whether electric, pneumatic, or solar driven." Mr. Marland added. This will complement CheckPoint's current offering and give its loyal clients yet another opportunity to use their preferred pumps across the span of their operations. CheckPoints diaphragm pump, years in the making, shows how imperative innovation is to its customers and operations.CheckPoint's triple-layered metallic diaphragm pump uses reciprocating motion to accumulate hydraulic pressure on one side of the diaphragm, and then transmits that pressure to pump the chemical on the other side. The innovative HDA diaphragm not only flexes easily, but is also robust and highly pressure-resistant. This, coupled with its multi-layer sandwich design, ensures no contamination between the two liquid bodies and allows the HDA to function safely at all times—even if one layer becomes damaged.CheckPoint's Series HDA pumps are crafted in the United States, with durable, high-quality materials that allow for accurate, reliable, and long-term functioning. The pumps are designed for easy maintenance and are capable of operating with minimum downtime, ensuring superior return on investment for both the operator and end-user. CheckPoint guarantees materials and workmanship for 12 months.Since its inception in 1993, CheckPoint has expanded its products and operations globally. A wide geographical footprint paired with streamlined operations allows CheckPoint to facilitate the needs of the world's largest industrial clients, while maintaining the attentive service qualities offered by smaller companies. CheckPoint is committed to safety, environmental and quality assurance. CheckPoint is ISO 9001:2008 certified and is a Member Contractor of ISNetworld, and its products are compliant with ATEX, NEMA, API 674/675, and NACE MR0175 standards.