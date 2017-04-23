News By Tag
RAYMOND WEIL Salutes The Beatles With Abbey Road Maestro
"I'm a Beatles fan, like probably most other people, but it is true that I have become even more so through meeting the passionate collectors and fans of the band. I have come to grasp the respect and fascination they arouse in people and the impressive heritage that the group left to music. The Beatles have transcended time" said ElieBernheim, CEO, RAYMOND WEIL.
Housed in a 39.5mm steel case, the dial of the maestro 'The Beatles "Abbey Road" Limited Edition' is a copy of a vinyl record engraved with microgrooves. Inspired by the iconic cover depicting The Beatles on the world famous pedestrian crossing, the outlined figures of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr stride along the groove of their landmark record.
At the heart of the dial and on the sapphire crystal case-back of the watch, the most iconic logo in the music industry beats to the tempo of the mechanical self-winding RW200 movement.
RAYMOND WEIL offers collectors and audiophiles a watchmaking classic with three hands, a date display and the timeless figures of those masters of music forever engraved in time and in the history of music.
MAESTRO BEATLES "ABBEY ROAD" LIMITED EDITION
TECHNICAL DATA
2237-ST-BEAT2
Movement Mechanical self-winding movement – RW4200
Power reserve 38 hours
Jewels 26
Functions Hours, minutes and seconds
Date Window at 3 o'clock
Case Round – Polished stainless steel
Diameter: 39.5mm
Thickness: 9mm
Crown Polished steel – fluted with RW monogram
Crystal Sapphire with dual-sided antiglare treatment
Dial Black, with engraved vinyl LP record inspired microgrooves, Iconic "Abbey Road" album special index at 4 o'clock. Official Beatles logo.
Hands Steel-
Case back Snapped, with smoked sapphire crystal featuring official Beatles logo and Limited Edition engraving
Bracelet Polished stainless steel, RW folding clasp with double-push security system
Water resistance 5 ATM
