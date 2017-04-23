RAYMOND WEIL Salutes The Beatles With Abbey Road Maestro

RW_ maestro_ 2237- st- beat2_ clupcase_ 800_ X_ 600

End

-- After celebrating its 40th anniversary with The Beatles in 2016, music loving RAYMOND WEIL continues its collaboration with the world's most famous rock band by releasing a watch paying homage to Abbey Road, the last album recorded by the legendary Fab Four and regarded by some as their most influential composition. This second limited numbered edition of 3,000 watches is a symbol of the timelessness of a group whose success and history are etched in our minds for eternity.said ElieBernheim, CEO, RAYMOND WEIL.Housed in a 39.5mm steel case, the dial of the'The Beatles "Abbey Road" Limited Edition' is a copy of a vinyl record engraved with microgrooves. Inspired by the iconic cover depicting The Beatles on the world famous pedestrian crossing, the outlined figures of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr stride along the groove of their landmark record.At the heart of the dial and on the sapphire crystal case-back of the watch, the most iconic logo in the music industry beats to the tempo of the mechanical self-winding RW200 movement.RAYMOND WEIL offers collectors and audiophiles a watchmaking classic with three hands, a date display and the timeless figures of those masters of music forever engraved in time and in the history of music.Movement Mechanical self-winding movement – RW4200Power reserve 38 hoursJewels 26Functions Hours, minutes and secondsDate Window at 3 o'clockCase Round – Polished stainless steelDiameter: 39.5mmThickness: 9mmCrown Polished steel – fluted with RW monogramCrystal Sapphire with dual-sided antiglare treatmentDial Black, with engraved vinyl LP record inspired microgrooves, Iconic "Abbey Road" album special index at 4 o'clock. Official Beatles logo.Hands Steel-type, baton-shapedCase back Snapped, with smoked sapphire crystal featuring official Beatles logo and Limited Edition engravingBracelet Polished stainless steel, RW folding clasp with double-push security systemWater resistance 5 ATM