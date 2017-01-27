 
Industry News





Worksnaps Features: Introducing Project Template

Project Template is an important feature that we attempt to make managing projects and users more efficient for medium or large organizations.
 
 
Create Project Template
Create Project Template
FRESNO, Calif. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- You might need to create and manage multiple projects, and in many situations you want to set up the projects in a similar way. For example, you want to allow users in your projects to be able to add tasks, you do not want the Observers to see the rate of the users in the project, you want to prevent your users in the project from discarding logged screen shots, and etc. These options are not the default options therefore currently you need to adjust them manually after the project is created. When the number of projects is large, this could become quite tedious and time consuming. Now we have come up with a new feature called Project Template that allows you to pre-build a set of settings of a project and save them as a template. When you create a new project, you can use the Project Template to populate the settings to the new project. This will greatly reduce the effort to configure each new project and make the process much more efficient.

Here is how it works. First, you go to Manage >> Manage Templates to create a new Project Template. You will be presented with a 3-step wizard that guides you through setting the necessary options. These options are pretty much replica of those in a real project.


Read More: https://blog.worksnaps.com/2017/01/27/introducing-project...
Source:Worksnaps
Email:***@worksnaps.net Email Verified
Time Tracking, Project Management, Collaboration
Software
Fresno - California - United States
