Jingwei International Limited Changes Name and Effects Reverse Stock Split

Contact

George Bikakis

***@isocialy.com George Bikakis

End

-- Jingwei International Limited (JNGW) would like to announce to its current shareholders and to the general investing public a 1 for 1,000 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The 1 for 1000 reverse stock split is expected to become effective prior to the beginning of trading on January 25, 2017 at which time the Company's common stock should begin trading on a split-adjusted basis. The Company also announced that it has changed its name to Isocialy effective January 25, 2017. The name change, and a symbol change of Jingwei International Limited (JNGW) was announced in FINRA's Daily List on January 24, 2017. All three of these actions are to take effect at the open of business on January 25, 2017. The new symbol of the company will be JNGWD. After 20 business days, the symbol will then change to PPPS. Information on the future progress of the company will be announced when it becomes available.Source: George Bikakisoffice@isocialy.com