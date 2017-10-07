Chisen Electric Corporation announces name change and reverse split of shares

Contact

-- Chisen Electric Corporation (CIECD) would like to announce to its current shareholders and to the general investing public a 1 for 10,000 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. The 1 for 10,000 reverse stock split is expected to become effective prior to the beginning of trading on October 24, 2017 at which time the Company's common stock should begin trading on a split-adjusted basis. The Company also announced that it has changed its name to Digtial Day Agency, Inc. effective immediately. The name change, and a symbol change wcj of Chisen Electric Corporation (CIECD) was announced on FINRA's Daily List on September 26, 2017. All three of these actions are to take effect at the open of business on October 24, 2017. The new symbol of the company will be CIECD. After 20 business days from the announcment on FINRAS website, the symbol will then change to DDDA. Information on the future progress of the company will be announced when it becomes available.