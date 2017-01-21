News By Tag
Expert Analytics Speaker Tracey Smith to Appear at the HRPA Annual Conference
Appearance Date - February 2, 2017 - Metro Toronto Convention Centre
Join Tracey at 10:30 am in Room 714B of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for a session entitled, "Finding the Strategy in HR Analytics: Linking HR to Business Value."
Tracey will be holding a book signing following her presentation featuring her two most popular books: "HR Analytics: The What, Why and How" and "Strategic Workforce Planning: Guidance & Back-up Plans." The signing will take place on February 2nd from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the Tradeshow room.
Numerical Insights LLC welcomes inquiries from media for interviews, book reviews and speaking engagements. Please use the email address listed as the Contact ID to make send a message.
To read more about these books, please visit Tracey Smith's Amazon author page: https://www.amazon.com/
To learn more about the HRPA event, please visit http://www.hrpaconference2017.ca
