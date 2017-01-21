 
Expert Analytics Speaker Tracey Smith to Appear at the HRPA Annual Conference

Appearance Date - February 2, 2017 - Metro Toronto Convention Centre
 
 
HR Analytics
HR Analytics
TORONTO - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Recognized as one of the "Top 15 HR Analytics Experts to Follow in 2017," and one of the "Top 50 Global Influencers in HR Analytics," Tracey Smith, President of Numerical Insights LLC will be presenting at the annual HRPA Conference in downtown Toronto on February 2, 2017.

Join Tracey at 10:30 am in Room 714B of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for a session entitled, "Finding the Strategy in HR Analytics: Linking HR to Business Value."

Tracey will be holding a book signing following her presentation featuring her two most popular books: "HR Analytics: The What, Why and How" and "Strategic Workforce Planning: Guidance & Back-up Plans." The signing will take place on February 2nd from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the Tradeshow room.

Numerical Insights LLC welcomes inquiries from media for interviews, book reviews and speaking engagements. Please use the email address listed as the Contact ID to make send a message.

To read more about these books, please visit Tracey Smith's Amazon author page: https://www.amazon.com/Tracey-Smith/e/B009MYLSQK.

To learn more about the HRPA event, please visit http://www.hrpaconference2017.ca
