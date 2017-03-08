News By Tag
Numerical Insights Expands Services into Boutique Analytics for All Functional Areas
In the past four years, Numerical Insights LLC has been helping Human Resource departments leverage data for better decision-making and planning. Leveraging its 25+ years of experience in areas like operations, supply chain and engineering, Numerical Insights has expanded its data analytics service to include all areas within each company to become a company-wide analytics provider. These services place important data in the hands of employees to allow for better and faster decision-making... saving time and money.
"Now, more than ever, companies are competing on information,"
