Numerical Insights Expands Services into Boutique Analytics for All Functional Areas

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Numerical Insights LLC, a boutique analytics company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to serve the analytics needs of all functional areas.

In the past four years, Numerical Insights LLC has been helping Human Resource departments leverage data for better decision-making and planning. Leveraging its 25+ years of experience in areas like operations, supply chain and engineering, Numerical Insights has expanded its data analytics service to include all areas within each company to become a company-wide analytics provider. These services place important data in the hands of employees to allow for better and faster decision-making... saving time and money.

"Now, more than ever, companies are competing on information,"  said Tracey Smith, President of Numerical Insights LLC. "For businesses of all sizes, it is imperative to use data to see into the true state of the business. Gut feel alone just doesn't work any longer. Whether it's product decisions based on profitabilty, customer ordering patterns or inventory decisions, we live in a world where infromation is power."

For more information on applying analytics to obtain better business outcomes, please visit http://www.numericalinsights.com

Tracey Smith
***@numericalinsights.com
Email:***@numericalinsights.com
