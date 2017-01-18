 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


TechGearLab Publishes In-Depth Reviews for the Best Hoverboard Models

High scoring models are awarded Editors' Choice, Best Buy, and Top Pick awards.
 
We bought 8 of the top boards currently available in our quest to find the best.
We bought 8 of the top boards currently available in our quest to find the best.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Jan. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The popular and fast growing website, TechGearLab, has just wrapped up in-depth testing and reviewing of the top hoverboard models of 2016. Eight contenders were selected to undergo the rigorous testing process to see which models were at the top of their game. A team of expert reviewers put their heads together to devise creative and objective methods by which they thoroughly analyzed each prototype. One such method was obstacle courses, in which the models were evaluated for top speeds on the straightaway as well as the ability to handle varying types of terrain. Additionally, each item was weighed, assessed for Bluetooth connectivity and other capabilities, and investigated in terms of color options and customer service support. The machines lapped the course at least three times to provide an average score for factors such as range and speed and then the testers quantified and weighed in their personal experiences regarding ease of use and enjoyment. After marking and ranking each product, a full review was written for each board in addition to an overall comparative review.

The winners are as follows:

Editors' Choice - Swagtron T3

Scoring highest overall, the T3 took home the coveted Editors' Choice award. Reviewers concurred it was the most enjoyable to use, due to its desirable blend of speed, stability, and agility. This model features built-in Bluetooth speakers, which makes the ride that much more fun! Testers loved the fact that "This model allows you to do quick, snappy turns without being too concerned about crashing, as well as has the power to keep up with you through rapid direction changes."

BestBuy - Swagtron T1

In terms of value, the T1 earned this honor without a doubt; it's reasonably priced, a riot to ride, and makes no compromises in regards to quality. This model scored highest of all contenders in the battery life tests and is also armored with Swagways' excellent customer service. Overall, the review team felt that "This board forgoes the fluff that you don't need, but still offers all the performance you do need to be happy with your investment."

Top Pick - Segway miniPro

The miniPro took home Top Pick for its unique design and smooth ride. Reviewers found that it seems drastically different than its fellow competitors: "Utilizing an entirely different steering mechanism, this model has 10.5" pneumatic wheels to absorb bumps and cracks, and has the longest range with an unparalleled battery life." Additionally, it features some distinct add-ons including an anti-theft alarm and a telescoping handle, making it especially equipped for commuters.

Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, TechGearLab, LLC offers detailed comparison reviews to aid technology enthusiasts with their technology product research and purchases. The website creates side-by-side comparative charts which break down items based on specific measures such as ease of use and customer support. Expert reviewers implement pragmatic yet creative methods to test gadgets over these measures and then award top performing products to reflect their standing among the other contenders. Categories cover a range of products such as robot vacuums, toaster ovens, and wifi thermostats. Check out techgearlab.com to explore this popular resource.

Media Contact
TechGearLab
15305450424
***@gmail.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12615470/1
End
OutdoorGearLab News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share