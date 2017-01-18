Country(s)
TechGearLab Publishes In-Depth Reviews for the Best Hoverboard Models
High scoring models are awarded Editors' Choice, Best Buy, and Top Pick awards.
The winners are as follows:
Editors' Choice - Swagtron T3
Scoring highest overall, the T3 took home the coveted Editors' Choice award. Reviewers concurred it was the most enjoyable to use, due to its desirable blend of speed, stability, and agility. This model features built-in Bluetooth speakers, which makes the ride that much more fun! Testers loved the fact that "This model allows you to do quick, snappy turns without being too concerned about crashing, as well as has the power to keep up with you through rapid direction changes."
BestBuy - Swagtron T1
In terms of value, the T1 earned this honor without a doubt; it's reasonably priced, a riot to ride, and makes no compromises in regards to quality. This model scored highest of all contenders in the battery life tests and is also armored with Swagways' excellent customer service. Overall, the review team felt that "This board forgoes the fluff that you don't need, but still offers all the performance you do need to be happy with your investment."
Top Pick - Segway miniPro
The miniPro took home Top Pick for its unique design and smooth ride. Reviewers found that it seems drastically different than its fellow competitors:
Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, TechGearLab, LLC offers detailed comparison reviews to aid technology enthusiasts with their technology product research and purchases. The website creates side-by-side comparative charts which break down items based on specific measures such as ease of use and customer support. Expert reviewers implement pragmatic yet creative methods to test gadgets over these measures and then award top performing products to reflect their standing among the other contenders. Categories cover a range of products such as robot vacuums, toaster ovens, and wifi thermostats. Check out techgearlab.com to explore this popular resource.
