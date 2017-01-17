News By Tag
A Unique Window into WEF Davos: View from 10,000 Feet
Asset TV's latest series has given a unique view of the World Economic Forum. Over a range of interviews and updates a variety of opinions were given on subjects including globalization, FinTech and the Trump administration.
From start to finish the WEF proved to be an eventful and enlightening experience. President Xi Jinping was the first of many key figures to take the stand in Davos. He was followed by a vast array of political and economic leaders; including John Kerry, Joe Biden, Theresa May and Anthony Scaramucci. View from 10,000 Feet was present throughout these developments.
A large part of the appeal of capturing the WEF was that it was both a clash of the world's cultures and a collusion of them. This often resulted in contradictory statements, unexpected agreements, and a raft of original commentary. Documenting this event can seem like a balancing act, however View from 10,000 Feet compiled a wide array of reactions in an unbiased way by interviewing a range of senior world figures and finance professionals.
"While Davos has often been criticized as a gathering of the elite, you can't deny the electricity of so many fascinating people from around the world sharing ideas. There has been a great deal of focus on making the world more inclusive, better connected and economically sound."
This was the perspective of Asset TV's head of programming and lead anchor Gillian Kemmerer as she led a string of ground-breaking interviews asking the questions throughout the event.
Unsurprisingly, much of the commentary in the series revolved around the role of globalization and how the forum's speakers have addressed it. Xi Jingping stated "No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war." This sparked discussion throughout the event, for example a key View from 10,000 Feet interview with David Aikman, WEF chief representative officer of Greater China stated that while many headlines going into Davos have fixated on China as the "leader" of globalization, Aikman says that the Western framing of this term is wrong, prompting an enlightening discussion upon China's role on the global stage.
To host View from 10,000 Feet, Asset TV has created a brand-new channel for the content. The series has been well received and has made an impact upon the company's social media, with content being shared by Twitter accounts such as United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Overall this series has been a huge success; it's a testament to Asset TV to be delivering such important content to its audience.
Watch the Series Here: https://www.assettv.com/
