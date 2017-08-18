Country(s)
Queripel Partners II LP Takes a Strategic Equity Stake in the Think Digital Group Ltd
NEW YORK - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Queripel Partners II LP has taken a strategic equity stake (36%) in the Think Digital Group Ltd, the UK holding company for Asset TV, to support the company's global expansion strategy.
• 400,000 advisers, pension funds, consultants, family offices and wealth managers across the globe trust Asset TV for their due diligence, validation, research and learning.
• Asset TV supports investment professionals, with CE and CPD accredited research and learning videos.
• Fund managers film with Asset TV, sponsor thought leadership programmes and syndicate their in-house content on Asset TV websites.
• The company was established in 2003 and has offices in London, New York and San Francisco, with dedicated websites for advisers in: UK, US, Canada, Europe, Asia and South Africa.
Craig Walton, Chairman of Asset TV, commented:
Our mission is to give fund selectors and institutional investors the best possible video resource for research and training accreditation. This investment is a huge vote of confidence and gives us the backing we need to execute an ambitious roll out across North America and key financial centres around the world.
Luke Wiseman, Queripel Partners II, commented:
We are backing a great team who have built a terrific service for the investment industry. Asset TV is fantastic for professional investors and a natural part of daily workflow; Where else will you find a global platform with quality CE and CPD accredited training videos, aggregated and curated in one place?
Queripel
Queripel Partners II LP is an investment consortium led by Elcot Capital Management. Elcot Capital Management is a privately-owned, London based, investment management firm, with a long term, multi-strategy investment approach designed to take advantage of its permanent capital base; it has a significant exposure to the financial services industry, a field in which the principals of the company have on average over 30 years' experience.
