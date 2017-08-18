 

Queripel Partners II LP ​Takes​ a Strategic Equity Stake in​ ​the Think Digital Group Ltd

Queripel Partners II LP ​has taken​ a strategic equity stake (36%) in​ ​the Think Digital Group Ltd, the UK holding company for Asset TV, to ​support​ the company's global expansion strategy.
NEW YORK - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Queripel Partners II LP ​has taken​ a strategic equity stake (36%) in​ ​the Think Digital Group Ltd, the UK holding company for Asset TV, to ​support​ the company's global expansion strategy.

•          400,000 advisers, pension funds, consultants, family offices and wealth managers across the globe trust Asset TV for their due diligence, validation, research and learning.
•          Asset TV supports investment professionals, with CE and CPD accredited research and learning videos.
•          Fund managers film with Asset TV, sponsor thought leadership programmes and syndicate their in-house content on Asset TV websites.
•          The company was established in 2003 and has offices in London, New York and San Francisco, with dedicated websites for advisers in: UK, US, Canada, Europe, Asia and South Africa.

Craig Walton, Chairman of Asset TV, commented:
Our mission is to give fund selectors and institutional investors the best possible video resource for research and training accreditation. This investment is a huge vote of confidence and gives us the backing we need to execute an ambitious roll out across North America and key financial centres​ around the world.

Luke Wiseman, Queripel Partners II, commented:
We are backing a great team who have built a terrific service for the investment industry. Asset TV is fantastic for professional investors and a natural part of daily workflow; Where else will you find a global platform with quality CE and CPD accredited training videos, aggregated and curated in one place?

