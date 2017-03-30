News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MASTERCLASS: Impact Investing - Searching for Alpha
· Ronald Homer - President, Access Capital Strategies - RBC Global Asset Management
· Tessie Petion - Vice President, Responsible Investment Research & MIS - Domini Impact Investing
· Doug Lopez - Principal & Portfolio Manager - Aristotle Credit Partners
· Amy O'Brien - Head of Responsible Investment - Nuveen
· John Adams - Senior Vice President, Investments - UBS Financial Services
Asset TV's Head of Programming Gillian Kemmerer moderated the panel.
As debates abound regarding the definition, perception, and measurement of impact investing, the panelists began by each sharing their individual understanding of the practice and reflected on the evolution of the industry over the years, before moving onto ESG's contemporary circumstances.
Moving to a discussion of policy and politics, the panelists emphasized that though they are not adjusting their approach to impact investing under the Trump administration, they have noticed revived interest among their clients in aligning investments with values. Responding to a viewer question regarding impact investing and the millennial generation, the panelists noted that younger Americans are truly leading the charge in the impact investing sphere in communicating staunch commitment to investing along ethical standards.
Despite the impressive gains in impact investing over the years, one of the issues that continues to pose a challenge to the industry is the benchmarking and measurement process. The experts analyzed best practices for measuring social impact and debated the common client concern that incorporating impact investing sacrifices financial returns.
The panelists, each with varying approaches to impact investing, then shared the ESG factors they prioritize when making their investment decisions. Doug Lopez reflected on opportunities in the high yield space while Ron Homer discussed capital access in low and middle income communities. Amy O'Brien explained how a focus on thematic investing impacts product construction, and John Adams commented on how ESG investing works to put democracy in action. Tessie Petion explained how Domini influences corporate action among its portfolio of companies.
In this edition of MASTERCLASS, viewers will hear from a range of experts on the process of impact investing, gain insights on how to position impact in their portfolios, and learn about trends in perception and measurement of the practice.
As with all MASTERCLASS and CE accredited content, this video is accompanied by a dedicated quiz to complete after watching, and will award the viewer with a CE credit from either the CFA Institute, CFP Board, or IMCA.
Watch the Impact Investing MASTERCLASS here: https://www.assettv.com/
Contact
Asset TV 570 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10022
***@asset.tv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse