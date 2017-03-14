News By Tag
MASTERCLASS Reveals the Future of MLPs
As MLPs are strongly linked with the energy sector, the program dedicated considerable time to the forces impacting global oil and natural gas prices. Saudi Aramco's upcoming IPO—speculatively valued at a record-breaking $100 billion—was discussed, as well as Saudi Arabia's approach to pricing in the lead-up to the blockbuster listing. Chris Eades noted Saudi Arabia's recent production cuts in an effort to move prices to the $50-$60 range. As the world's largest oil producer attempts to put a floor crude prices, Eades surmised that prices could soon hit ranges once predicted for late 2017 or 2018.
Jeff Jorgensen was keen on U.S. MLP prospects due to the sector's strong track record and legislative tailwinds. He discussed positive aspects in the nation's pipeline infrastructure and regulatory climate, which promotes continued shale expansion. He also stated that the domestic market has been outperforming for many years, putting the U.S. far beyond its competitors in terms of shale production, and expects the dominance to continue.
