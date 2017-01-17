News By Tag
IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces an update of their GS1-DataMatrix Font and Encoder
This new release includes the following updates:
• GS1 update resolves an issue where a second FNC1 would be encoded as a <GS> instead of the actual FNC1 character. This update was made to the following encoders: Crystal Reports, .NET Components, UFL, JavaScript, Java, C++ .h file, LibreOffice VB and Microsoft Office VBA.
• Added GS1 HRI code in VBA, Crystal VB and JavaScript to the Suite version of the package.
• Added the 2D Font Encoder Application (FEA) to the package.
• Updated the JavaScript encoder to resolve reported issues.
• Updated installation files with new digital signatures.
