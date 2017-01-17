 
January 2017





IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces an update of their GS1-DataMatrix Font and Encoder

 
 
Data Matrix | GS1-DataMatrix ECC200 Barcode Font Encoder
Data Matrix | GS1-DataMatrix ECC200 Barcode Font Encoder
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces an update of their GS1-DataMatrix Font and Encoder. Data Matrix is a popular 2D barcode symbology that is capable of encoding much larger quantities of data than standard linear barcodes.This package complies with ECC200, DOD UID, UDI, ANSI/AIM C11, ISO/IEC 16022, ISO/IEC 15434, GS1-DataMatrix, MIL-STD-130 and other specifications that require Data Matrix.

This new release includes the following updates:

• GS1 update resolves an issue where a second FNC1 would be encoded as a <GS> instead of the actual FNC1 character. This update was made to the following encoders: Crystal Reports, .NET Components, UFL, JavaScript, Java, C++ .h file, LibreOffice VB and Microsoft Office VBA.
• Added GS1 HRI code in VBA, Crystal VB and JavaScript to the Suite version of the package.
• Added the 2D Font Encoder Application (FEA) to the package.
• Updated the JavaScript encoder to resolve reported issues.
• Updated installation files with new digital signatures.

The GS1-DataMatrix Font and Encoder (http://www.idautomation.com/barcode-fonts/2d/datamatrix/) package supports Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, Unix and any other operating system with a Java Virtual Machine. The package is provided with TrueType, OpenType, PostScript and PCL fonts. The encoder supports ECC-200, which allows the barcode to be read even when it is up to 60% damaged. Examples are provided for Excel, Word, Access, LibreOffice, FileMaker Pro, Java, .NET and Crystal Reports.

A fully functional evaluation version may be downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/barcode-fonts/2d/datamatrix/. A single user license for the GS1-DataMatrix Font and Encoder costs $299 and a royalty-free Developer License starts at $895. IDAutomation.com, Inc. is a member of the Better Business Bureau, has in business since 1996 and is privately held.

###
Attention publisher: You may edit our press release as necessary for your publication. In addition, you may use any of our graphics or text from our website. You may also link to any of our web pages from your website.

Contact
Roxanne Bruzas
***@idautomation.com
End
