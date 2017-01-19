 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Create 1D and 2D GS1 Barcodes in Microsoft Excel with IDAutomation's Native Barcode Generator

IDAutomation.com announces their new Native Barcode Generator for Microsoft Excel, which provides barcoding capability to Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets with an embedded VBA macro without needing to distribute additional fonts or other components.
 
 
Barcode Generator for Microsoft Excel
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- IDAutomation.com announces their new Native Barcode Generator for Microsoft Excel, which provides barcoding capability to Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets with an embedded VBA macro without needing to distribute additional fonts or other components. The patented Native Generator includes the various symbologies individual purchase or in one of the Linear or Linear + 2D package. Compatible for both Windows and Mac, 32 and 64 bit systems, for Microsoft Excel 2003 and greater in Windows and Excel 2011 and greater on Mac with VBA support, including locally installed versions of Office 365.

The Native Barcode Generator is an easy to use VBA macro that embeds into Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets with image type options such as EPS and 1 bpp BMP. Once installed, no other components, plug-ins or fonts need to be installed to create barcodes; it is the complete barcode generator that stays in the spreadsheet, even when it is shared with others. Buy individual symbologies, or a package that includes all of the following symbologies Code 39, Code 128, GS1-128, UPC-A, EAN-13, Code 93, Interleaved 2 of 5, Intelligent Mail IMb, PDF417, QR-Code, GS1 QR-Code, Data Matrix and GS1-DataMatrix.

Pricing for the  Native Barcode Generator for Microsoft Excel (http://www.idautomation.com/barcode-components/excel-nati...) license starts at $159. A royalty-free Developer License costs $590. In addition to the patented (http://www.idautomation.com/img/IDAutomationNativeGenerat...) Native Barcode Generator for Microsoft Access, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types.

IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.

