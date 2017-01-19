News By Tag
Create 1D and 2D GS1 Barcodes in Microsoft Excel with IDAutomation's Native Barcode Generator
IDAutomation.com announces their new Native Barcode Generator for Microsoft Excel, which provides barcoding capability to Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets with an embedded VBA macro without needing to distribute additional fonts or other components.
The Native Barcode Generator is an easy to use VBA macro that embeds into Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets with image type options such as EPS and 1 bpp BMP. Once installed, no other components, plug-ins or fonts need to be installed to create barcodes; it is the complete barcode generator that stays in the spreadsheet, even when it is shared with others. Buy individual symbologies, or a package that includes all of the following symbologies Code 39, Code 128, GS1-128, UPC-A, EAN-13, Code 93, Interleaved 2 of 5, Intelligent Mail IMb, PDF417, QR-Code, GS1 QR-Code, Data Matrix and GS1-DataMatrix.
IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/
