IDAutomation announces the release of their GS1 Linear Barcode Font Suite

-- IDAutomation.com has released the GS1 Linear Barcode Font Suite, which contains GS1-128, GS1 DataBar and GS1 UPC/EAN barcodes in a single package to meet the various GS1 specifications. Created for cross-platform 32 and 64-bit operating systems, including Mac, Linux based computers and Double Byte versions of Windows for multiple geographical locales such as those used in China and Japan, the GS1 Linear Barcode Font Suite includes up to 30 font encoders for applications such as Microsoft Office, FileMaker Pro and Crystal Reports and including the new stand-alone Font Encoder Software Application. With a purchase of the Developer License or above, a full set of Web Fonts are included in WOFF, EOT and SVG formats to easily display barcodes in any web browser, a silent installer to ease company distribution plus a set developer tools for C++, Java, Oracle and .NET.For more information about the IDAutomation GS1 Linear Barcode Font Suite and to download a demo of the package, please visit: http://www.idautomation.com/ barcode-fonts/ fontpackage/ gs1... IDAutomation.com, Inc. also provides linear bar code fonts, ActiveX Controls, JavaBeans, Java applets, MICR fonts, OCR fonts and barcode scanners. IDAutomation.com, Inc. is a member of the Better Business Bureau, has been marketing ID automation products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held.###You may edit our press release as necessary for your publication. This press release, including logo and barcode graphic images may by viewed and downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/ about-us/press- releases/ . In addition, you may use any of our graphics or text from our website. You may also link to any of our web pages from your website.