IDAutomation.com announces a major update to their Java Barcode Package
IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces a major update to the Java Barcode Packages with new image file options of SVG and EPS and advanced support for GS1, ISBT and HIBC.
Updates to the Linear symbologies include:
• New image file options with the addition of SVG and EPS.
• Update requires JDK 1.4 and above now.
• Added advanced support for GS1, ISBT and HIBC tilde options.
• Added FNC3 and FNC4 support.
• Updated the JavaDoc documentation.
The JavaBeans, Applets, Servlets and Class Libraries in this package may be used on any platform with a Java Virtual Machine, including Windows, LINUX, Mac OSX, Solaris, HP/UX, AS/400 and OS/390 to integrate automated barcoding into internet applications, websites or custom Java applications. Website designers will find the barcode servlets and applets efficient and easy to use. The servlets and applets require no programming and may be inserted in dynamic HTML with a simple IMG or Applet tag. All popular barcode types are supported including Code 39, Code 128, UCC128, Interleaved 2 of 5, UPC, EAN, POSTNET, USPS Intelligent Mail IMb.
An additional 2D Package is available which includes the linear symbologies, as well as PDF417, DataMatrix, QR-Code, Aztec and MaxiCode. QR-Code Updates include the following:
• Added GS1 compatibility with the ability to encode the FNC1 character in first or second position.
• Enabled SVG and EPS files to be generated, in addition to JPEG and GIF.
• Modified the barcode generation algorithms to be more efficient.
• Added additional GS1, HIBC and ISBT ApplyTilde functionality.
• Updated the JavaDoc documentation and the QR Code Servlet documentation.
A free demo of the product is available by download at http://www.idautomation.com/
IDAutomation.com, Inc.
***@idautomation.com
