IDAutomation.com announces an updated release of their JavaScript Barcode Generator

IDAutomation.com announces an updated release of their patented JavaScript Barcode Generator that creates barcodes in web applications using pure JavaScript code without the need of installation of additional components.
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- IDAutomation.com announces an updated release of their JavaScript Barcode Generator. This barcode generator product creates barcodes in web applications using pure JavaScript code without the need of installation of additional components, making it easy to integrate into a web development environment or other application that makes use of JavaScript, such as browser based applications and Oracle Reports. The JavaScript Barcode Generator creates many barcode image types including SVG (Default) and HTML5 Canvas from a single native JavaScript file, as well as, BMP and Font Images. This generator may be used with JQuery and supports optional HTML Element ID references for easy integration in various web applications.

Several 1D and 2D barcode types are supported, including Interleaved 2 of 5, Code 128, GS1-128, Code 39, USPS Intelligent Mail (IMb), UPCa, EAN13, QR-Code, PDF417 and Data Matrix ECC200. Single symbology generators and multi-symbology options are available. The demo version that is free to download from http://www.idautomation.com/barcode-components/javascript/ includes implementation examples for use in HTML and optional barcode images. Both compressed and uncompressed .js source code files are included in the licensed versions of this patented barcode generator (http://www.idautomation.com/press/IDAutomation-Patent-Pri...).

Pricing for the license starts at $590 for a Developer License of an individual barcode package. In addition to the JavaScript Barcode Generator, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types to meet industry standards set forth by GS1.org. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.

Attention publisher: You may edit our press release as necessary for your publication. This press release, including logo and barcode graphic images may be viewed and downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/about-us/press-releases/.

Contact
Roxanne Bruzas
Director of Internet Marketing
***@idautomation.com
Click to Share