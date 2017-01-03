News By Tag
IDAutomation.com announces an updated release of their JavaScript Barcode Generator
IDAutomation.com announces an updated release of their patented JavaScript Barcode Generator that creates barcodes in web applications using pure JavaScript code without the need of installation of additional components.
Several 1D and 2D barcode types are supported, including Interleaved 2 of 5, Code 128, GS1-128, Code 39, USPS Intelligent Mail (IMb), UPCa, EAN13, QR-Code, PDF417 and Data Matrix ECC200. Single symbology generators and multi-symbology options are available. The demo version that is free to download from http://www.idautomation.com/
Pricing for the license starts at $590 for a Developer License of an individual barcode package. In addition to the JavaScript Barcode Generator, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types to meet industry standards set forth by GS1.org. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/
