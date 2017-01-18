News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SVL Business Solutions Invests In Liquid Voice
According to Peter Gough, Sales and Marketing Director of SVL Business Solutions: "This investment is the latest development in a long-term strategy to diversify our business, and consolidate our position as the UK's leading provider of contact centre and public safety control room solutions. Liquid Voice provides a range of latest generation solutions that perfectly complements our current portfolio of high end products and services. It will enable us to significantly expand our customer base across a wide range of market sectors."
SVL Business Solutions is establishing a new division which will be offering the Liquid Voice range of products as well as the company's current SmartVoice range of PCI compliance, customer satisfaction and contact centre training solutions. This will run in parallel with SVL's existing sales and support operation, which will continue to focus NICE's range of high-end interaction recording and contact centre applications including robotic process optimisation, real-time solutions, WFM, quality management, customer feedback and analytics.
"SVL Business Solutions' investment will enable the accelerated development of our platforms whilst supporting the expansion of our business around the world," commented Chris Berry, co-founder and Managing Director of Leeds-based Liquid Voice UK. "We have already forged a strong working relationship with SVL's management team and are confident that together we can maximise new business opportunities and extend our presence in the contact centre, financial and public safety markets"
"Liquid Voice has aspirations for development into other international territories, having already built a strong presence in the APAC region, and this move reaffirms our intentions to the market," added Andrew Barrett, co-founder of Liquid Voice and Managing Director of the New Zealand business.
SVL Business Solutions is taking a strategic approach to selling and supporting Liquid Voice products to ensure there is no impact on its longstanding relationship with NICE. The company has made significant and sustained investments in NICE products and, as the company's largest business partner in the EMEA region, will continue to develop and expand its existing sales and support capabilities to meet and exceed customer requirements over the long term.
About SVL Business Solutions
SVL Business Solutions is the UK's most experienced provider of multimedia interaction recording and advanced applications to contact centres, financial institutions, public safety, local authorities and utility companies. As well as being NICE's leading Platinum Partner with the largest customer base in the EMEA region, SVL Business Solutions is the only UK partner with a full set of accreditations demonstrating its commitment to consistently meeting the needs of customers in a broad range of market sectors. For further information, please visit www.svlbusinesssolutions.com
Contact
SVL Business Solutions
***@svlbusinesssolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse