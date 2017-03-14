News By Tag
Hitex International Shows 'How They Do It' For The Discovery Channel
In programme 14 of the new series, which is provisionally scheduled to be shown for the first time on Discovery Channel in the UK on Friday 17th February at 22:30, Hitex International appears in a feature titled 'How do they brew the paint for the humble hero the road marking?'
Hitex worked closely with production company WAG TV throughout the filming and production process. According to Richard Stansfield, series producer: "As a leading global manufacturer of road markings and repair solutions, we really appreciated the time and expertise that Hitex International was able to contribute towards the making of this interesting and informative film."
The programme shows how the materials used for the latest generation of thermoplastic road markings are formulated and manufactured to the highest quality standards to provide the highest level of durability, skid resistance and visibility in different temperatures and environments. It follows the extensive testing regime for each material at Hitex's purpose-built laboratory in Ellesmere Port. The film also examines the installation process with the assistance of specialist road marking vehicles from Somerford Equipment.
"As the leading provider of road safety and surfacing solutions with in-house product development and manufacturing facilities, Hitex International was ideally placed to assist the Discovery Channel in the making of this programme. It will help to raise the profile of the road marking industry around the world," added John Lloyd, Managing Director of Hitex Traffic Safety.
The programme is also airing in other countries around the world and will then be repeated dozens of times. The provisional schedule includes:
14.03.17 - 19:30 Discovery Hungary
24.03.17 - 21:00 Discovery Science Poland
22.03.17 - 22:00 Discovery Max Spain
05.04.17 - 23:25 Discovery HD Turkey
23.04.17 - 22:25 Discovery Italy
19.05.17 - 20:30 Discovery Taiwan
About Hitex International Group
Hitex International is a leading global provider of road safety and surfacing solutions. It offers end-to-end solutions for the manufacture of road surfacing and marking materials, bespoke design and build of road vehicles equipment, specialist contracting services along with vehicle and equipment hire and rental. Hitex is committed to road safety and bringing durable, reliable, cost effective and innovative solutions to clients in both the public and private sector. For more information, please visit www.hitexinternational.com
