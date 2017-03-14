 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Hitex International Shows 'How They Do It' For The Discovery Channel

 
 
ELLESMERE PORT, England - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Hitex International, a leading global provider of road safety and surfacing solutions, is showcased in the forthcoming series of How Do They Do It?, the long-running Discovery Channel series that focuses on important engineering and scientific advances and the people whose ability to solve problems make them happen.  The show's slogan is "Behind the ordinary is the extraordinary" and the series is broadcast throughout the world on various Discovery-owned networks.

In programme 14 of the new series, which is provisionally scheduled to be shown for the first time on Discovery Channel in the UK on Friday 17th February at 22:30, Hitex International appears in a feature titled 'How do they brew the paint for the humble hero the road marking?'

Hitex worked closely with production company WAG TV throughout the filming and production process.  According to Richard Stansfield, series producer:  "As a leading global manufacturer of road markings and repair solutions, we really appreciated the time and expertise that Hitex International was able to contribute towards the making of this interesting and informative film."

The programme shows how the materials used for the latest generation of thermoplastic road markings are formulated and manufactured to the highest quality standards to provide the highest level of durability, skid resistance and visibility in different temperatures and environments.  It follows the extensive testing regime for each material at Hitex's purpose-built laboratory in Ellesmere Port.  The film also examines the installation process with the assistance of specialist road marking vehicles from Somerford Equipment.

"As the leading provider of road safety and surfacing solutions with in-house product development and manufacturing facilities, Hitex International was ideally placed to assist the Discovery Channel in the making of this programme.  It will help to raise the profile of the road marking industry around the world," added John Lloyd, Managing Director of Hitex Traffic Safety.

The programme is also airing in other countries around the world and will then be repeated dozens of times.  The provisional schedule includes:

14.03.17 - 19:30  Discovery Hungary

24.03.17 - 21:00 Discovery Science Poland

22.03.17 - 22:00 Discovery Max Spain

05.04.17 - 23:25 Discovery HD Turkey

23.04.17 - 22:25 Discovery Italy

19.05.17 - 20:30 Discovery Taiwan

About Hitex International Group

Hitex International is a leading global provider of road safety and surfacing solutions.  It offers end-to-end solutions for the manufacture of road surfacing and marking materials, bespoke design and build of road vehicles equipment, specialist contracting services along with vehicle and equipment hire and rental.  Hitex is committed to road safety and bringing durable, reliable, cost effective and innovative solutions to clients in both the public and private sector.  For more information, please visit www.hitexinternational.com

