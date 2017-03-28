 
News By Tag
* Videalert
* Clean Air Zone
* Enforcement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Eastcote
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
March 2017
31302928


Videalert Adds Clean Air Zone Enforcement To Hosted Digital Platform

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Videalert
Clean Air Zone
Enforcement

Industry:
Government

Location:
Eastcote - Middlesex - England

Subject:
Products

EASTCOTE, England - April 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Videalert, one of the UK's leading suppliers of traffic enforcement and management solutions, has added Clean Air Zone (CAZ) and Low Emission Zone (LEZ) enforcement to the range of moving traffic contraventions supported by its DfT Manufacturer Certified hosted platform.  This will be of particular interest to the five Defra-nominated cities where CAZs will be created by 2020, providing cost effective enforcement to reduce pollution from toxic gases, including nitrogen dioxide which is estimated to cause the premature deaths of 40,000-50000 people each year.

According to Tim Daniels, Videalert's Sales and Marketing Director:  "The number of pollution-related illnesses and deaths resulting from traffic on our roads is a massive issue for governments around the world.  Whilst London, Birmingham,  Derby, Leeds, Nottingham and Southampton now have the powers to begin tackling this issue, hundreds of other town and cities across the UK are in breach of their EU emission targets.  Enforcing these zones further extends the capability of our hosted Digital Video Platform which supports multiple civil traffic enforcement, traffic management, crime prevention and community safety applications simultaneously, enabling councils to deliver more with less."

Videalert's hosted platform automates the management and enforcement of CAZ and LEZ contraventions.  With real-time identification of vehicles including make, model, colour, gross weight, engine type, Euro rating and CO² emission band, the system can determine whether an offence has been committed and/or whether the correct tariff has been paid for entry into the restricted zone.  To minimise bandwidth requirements, these checks are carried out prior to evidence files being sent to the back office system for issuing PCNs.  The system also provides real-time intelligence to determine the extent of contraventions in any target location.

The intelligent digital video platform at the heart of Videalert's hosted service supports multiple civil traffic enforcement, traffic management, crime prevention and community safety applications simultaneously using the same infrastructure.  It can be delivered as a fully managed service, including the planning, supply, installation, commissioning and ongoing maintenance of all necessary on-street equipment with the latest digital cameras and associated communications connectivity.

According to Bridget Fox, sustainable transport campaigner at the Campaign for Better Transport:  "The need to act on air pollution is urgent as the UK already breaches legal air quality limits causing tens of thousands of deaths each year.  So while we welcome the creation of Clean Air Zones to help bring down already dangerous levels of pollution across our most polluted cities, we still need more to be done."

About Videalert

Videalert is one of the UK's leading suppliers of traffic enforcement and management solutions.  It is the only company able to provide its own suite of attended, unattended, and Mobile Vehicle CCTV enforcement solutions using the same intelligent digital video software platform.  The same platform can also support other traffic management and community safety applications using the same infrastructure.  This unique, future-proofed solution combines sophisticated video analytics with ANPR and offers a full range of deployment options including wired LAN, Wi-Fi LAN and 3G/4G WAN as well as supporting all analogue and ONVIF compliant digital megapixel cameras.  For further information, please visit www.videalert.com

Contact
Videalert
***@videalert.com
End
Source:Videalert
Email:***@videalert.com Email Verified
Tags:Videalert, Clean Air Zone, Enforcement
Industry:Government
Location:Eastcote - Middlesex - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PJMC Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share