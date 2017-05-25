News By Tag
Liquid Voice Launches Next Generation Automated Speech Transcription Solution
It will enhance the ability of contact centres and control rooms to locate and replay stored recordings for a wide range of dispute resolution, compliance, quality management and event reconstruction applications.
According to Andrew Barrett, Technical Director of Liquid Voice: "We are very excited about being first to market with an Automated Speech Transcription solution that is cost effective to deploy and actually does what it says on the tin. It has been successfully tested against similar technologies and delivers class-leading levels of accuracy making it a viable solution for organisations of every size to enhance the customer experience whilst achieving a rapid ROI. The system will also help organisations to comply with the stringent GDPR standards that become mandatory in May 2018."
Liquid Voice's ground-breaking Automated Speech Transcription solution enables recordings to be searched for any word or phrase and allows the results to be viewed in seconds, eliminating the limitations of traditional phonetic-based systems. Search results, which can include inbound/outbound calls, emails, SMS and letters sent to customers, are ranked by relevance and displayed as text summaries with search words automatically highlighted. This provides greater granularity and more detailed contextual insights into interactions across multiple channels without the limitations of previous generation systems that held back the uptake of this technology.
Recordings are automatically transcribed with different speakers colour coded enabling users to quickly and easily identify sections of interest without having to manually listen to entire recordings or search for the relevant parts. This can make the review process many times faster than traditional manual methods. Users can click on particular words or phrases in the transcript to start playback at that point or listen to the whole recording. Clicking on any particular recording instantly locates other similar interactions. Liquid Voice provides an option for compliance and quality assessment forms to be auto-completed for validation by reviewers.
"Automated Speech Transcription also makes 100% quality monitoring realistically achievable by enabling organisations to focus on outliers rather than just taking an average view. This provides the fullest picture of contact centre performance and revolutionises the way that contact centres can acquire and use speech technologies to improve customer satisfaction at every touchpoint,"
This new generation solution fully integrates into the Liquid Voice platform or can be specified as a stand-alone application for use with any of the market's other leading interaction recording brands. It can be cost-effectively deployed on a monthly subscription basis according to the number of agents or hours of recordings reviewed, providing greater flexibility and eliminating the need for high upfront capital expenditure.
About Liquid Voice
Liquid Voice is one of the UK's leading providers of call recording, quality management and interaction analytics solutions with customers in a broad range of markets including utilities, financial services, legal, outsourced contact centres and the public sector. The company develops sophisticated, easy to use solutions that support faster, smarter and more streamlined enterprise performance using the latest integrated CTI and IVR technologies that generate positive business outcomes and transform contact centre effectiveness. For more information, please visit www.liquidvoice.com
Liquid Voice
***@liquidvoice.com
