Reasoning Mind to Launch Online PK-1 Math Curriculum

-- Math education nonprofit Reasoning Mind has announced plans to release a new online curriculum aimed at prekindergarten, kindergarten, and first-grade students. The software program—called—will be available for wide release beginning in February 2017, and complements the organization's existing programs for grades 2-7.According to the team at Reasoning Mind,is designed to meet a critical need in early childhood education: the lack of high-quality instructional resources for math. Research has shown that early math skills are one of the best predictors for later academic success, and can be even more predictive of achievement than early reading skills.Like all Reasoning Mind programs, thecurriculum is designed by expert mathematicians and can be used by teachers of any experience level. Lessons infocus on the five essential content areas of early math education: numbers and operations; patterns, functions, and algebra; geometry and spatial sense; measurement;and data analysis and probability. Additionally, special attention is given to inspiring an interest in learning for young students, and connecting math to the surrounding world.When using, students move through the interactive curriculum one lesson at a time, and are guided along by a diverse cast of animated characters, through a landscape of virtual locations and a captivating collection of original music and songs. Alllessons contain rich audio and child-friendly narration, so no reading is required. Finally,is completely flexible with regards to technology; it can be used on desktops, laptops, and tablet devices.Teachers usingwill have access to powerful data and at-a-glance indicators for both class and individual performance. Using's dashboard reports, teachers can easily identify the students most in need of help, and respond quickly to get them back on track. They can also supplement the program's standardized scope and sequence to meet their school or center's unique curriculum needs."We are so proud of what we have created with," said Julia Khachatryan, Senior Vice President and Co-founder of Reasoning Mind. "It will meet a tremendous need for teachers because we spent so much time listening and incorporating their feedback during the development process.encapsulates everything that makes Reasoning Mind so special: truly excellent math pedagogy, mixed with a creative, engaging learning environment for students, and powerful data tools for teachers."Educators interested in being notified of Blueprint's formal release should fill out the contact form at https://www.reasoningmind.org/ programs/blueprint/# Contact_Us