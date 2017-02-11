News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Governor Greg Abbott Tours Round Rock ISD Classroom to See New Early Math Program
The Governor visited a kindergarten classroom at Robertson Elementary, which is using an exciting new online math curriculum from education nonprofit Reasoning Mind.
At Robertson Elementary, the Governor and his team attended a brief program overview, followed by a visit to Ms. Traci Keffales' kindergarten classroom to observe Blueprint in action with students and teachers. The event concluded with a short teacher panel, where educators shared their thoughts on Blueprint and the ways in which it supports their instructional goals.
"Blueprint takes my instruction to the next level," said Ms. Keffales during the panel. "The data is key."
Governor Abbott made early childhood education a focal point upon taking office in 2014—at one point declaring the improvement of pre-K through third-grade education his top "emergency legislative priority". Research has consistently borne out the benefits of quality early childhood education, and early math skills in particular have been shown to be one of the best predictors (http://www.greatschools.org/
Reasoning Mind math programs, including Blueprint, are used by over 100,000 students in Texas alone—thanks in part to funding awarded by the 84th Texas legislature. A 2015 independent evaluation (https://www.reasoningmind.org/
"A quality math education puts kids on a path to college and career success," said Reasoning Mind Central Texas Executive Director and Round Rock ISD alum, James Talarico. "We are passionate about giving all students this opportunity, and grateful that the Governor sees early math education as a priority. We are also so thankful for our partnership with the educators at Robertson, who are truly exceptional teachers committed to their students' development."
Contact
Derek Hopf
***@reasoningmind.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse