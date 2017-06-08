News By Tag
Blueprint Named SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
Nonprofit Reasoning Mind earns prestigious industry recognition
Reasoning Mind Blueprint is a supplemental, online math program for students in Grades Pre-K through 1, designed specifically to meet the needs of very young learners. The program's focused and coherent curriculum covers foundational math topics that are most important for young students' future success in math. Topics such as number sense, algebraic thinking, and word problems are developed gradually but deeply over time through a carefully-sequenced, spiraling curriculum. Blueprint students interact with a fun, engaging, virtual setting that helps connect math to the surrounding world, while teachers can use the color-coded, easy-to-read dashboard to leverage real-time data for viewing both at-a-glance indicators of student performance as well as detailed reports for further analysis.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Reasoning Mind Blueprint (http://www.reasoningmind.org/
"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs." said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.
"We are excited to see Blueprint recognized as a finalist in the Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution category," said Alex Khachatryan, CEO of Reasoning Mind. "We've gotten a lot of enthusiasm from the students and teachers using the program in their classrooms, and it's inspiring to see that a prestigious competition like the CODiE Awards recognizes Blueprint's potential as well."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.
Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Reasoning Mind
Reasoning Mind is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to providing a first-rate math education for every child. The organization designs interactive, online mathematics programs for students that develop higher-order thinking skills, ignite their interest in math, and prepare them for algebra—the "gatekeeper"
Contact
Lincoln Sedlacek
Reasoning Mind
***@reasoningmind.org
