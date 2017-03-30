 
Reasoning Mind Hosts Math Contest at West Virginia Power's Opening Day

The math education nonprofit will give out Amazon gift cards to select attendees who correctly complete a series of math problems.
 
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Baseball fans can take part in a special math challenge at this year's Opening Day for the West Virginia Power at Appalachian Power Park. Nonprofit Reasoning Mind, which develops and delivers math educational software, is hosting a free contest in which participants must solve math problems – but the more consecutive problems they get right, the harder the problems become! The contest is open to all ages (no calculators required), and any participant who correctly solves three questions in a row will be entered into a drawing to take home a $25 Amazon gift card.

"Baseball has always been a game with a close relationship to numbers, so we felt this was a perfect opportunity to combine our mission with America's favorite pastime," said Audrey Pitonak-Goff, Regional Manager for Reasoning Mind in West Virginia.  "We hope people of all ages—particularly young students—will spend some time between innings solving math problems!"

Nearly 10,000 elementary students in West Virginia now use Reasoning Mind's educational programs across more than 60 schools. In addition, Reasoning Mind provides support and professional development to over 700 math teachers. Last year, a Kanawha County teacher and group of enthusiastic students even made a special presentation to the West Virginia Board of Education about the impact Reasoning Mind programs have had on student attitudes and achievement in math.

To enter the Opening Day math contest or to learn more about Reasoning Mind, visit the organization's booth anytime during the game on Thursday, April 6th. To reserve tickets to the game, visit http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t525.
About Reasoning Mind

Reasoning Mind is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to providing a first-rate math education for every child. The organization designs interactive, online mathematics programs for students that develop higher-order thinking skills, ignite their interest in math, and prepare them for algebra—the "gatekeeper" course to college. In addition, Reasoning Mind offers ongoing professional development, training, and in-person support for teachers and administrators using its programs. With Reasoning Mind, students are engaged, teachers are empowered, and technology is leveraged to provide a world-class mathematics education.

Derek A. Hopf
***@reasoningmind.org
