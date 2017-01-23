News By Tag
Crystalle Ramey Appointed VP, Learning Development at Tortal Training
Ms. Ramey's roots in adult learning began when she was a Marksmanship Instructor in the United States Marine Corps, where she served during both the Gulf War and the Somalia Relief Effort. Her experience is complemented by her education; she achieved an AS in International Business at Westchester Community College, a BS in Organizational Development at Manhattanville College and most recently, a MEd in Instructional Systems Technology at UNC Charlotte. Additionally, she has served two years as the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Charlotte Chapter's VP of Programming, as ATD President-Elect in 2015, and as ATD President in 2016. She is also a comedian, having opened for several nationally touring comedians.
"Crystalle Ramey is a leader who is passionate about creating learning experiences that inspire behavior change," says Cordell Riley, President of Tortal Training. "She regularly attends and speaks at conferences on topics that advance the learning profession by empowering learning professionals. We are immensely excited to welcome her to our team."
Ms. Ramey adds, "My primary responsibilities will be to enhance operational efficiencies among the Tortal development team that produces effective training that drives business and organizational results. In the learning space, that means implementing a consistent learning design and development model that allows us to create impactful learning experiences for our customers in a timely fashion, removing barriers that may prevent us from doing so, and identifying the correct capacity model to identify resources as new business arrives.
"Additionally, I will bridge the activities from the Client Engagement (front of the house) team to the Development (back of the house) team to provide a smooth handoff, to help increase the efficiency with the CE team. My goal is to keep them out there building relationships and doing what they do best!"
About Tortal Training
Tortal Training http://www.tortal.net/
Media Contact
Deb Binder, VP Marketing and COO Tortal Training
***@ingage.net
