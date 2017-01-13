News By Tag
Koomurri Aboriginal Dreaming - Adelaide Fringe
Celebrating East Coast Australian Aboriginal and Torres Straits Culture
Live at Adelaide fringe Festival
6:30pm 17th - 19th February 2017 - Live from Tandanya at The Theatre 253 Grenfell St, Adelaide SA 5001
7:00pm 8th - 11th March 2017 - Live At The GC in the Studio (The German Club)
223 Flinders St, Adelaide SA 5000
Family Friendly Tickets from $14.00+bf through to $28.00+bf at FringeTix
Direct from winning the 2016 national Aboriginal Dance Rites competition and delivering a 14 hour smoking ceremony and dance performance as Sydney's official caretakers of the fire-sticks and smoking ceremony on Australia Day, at which Koomurri trek the fire across Sydney Harbour from the Tribal Warrior landing at Barangaroo and setting off by foot to the Sydney Opera House continually smoking the people and land with eucalyptus leaves while
cleansing the bad spirits in ready for new beginnings live to one million people in '17.
Koomurri have represented aboriginal culture at the Sydney and Athens Olympiad, Rugby Union World Cup France, Fifa World Cup Germany and opened multiple AFL and Rugby League Indigenous rounds and now bring their east coast corroboree, culture, song, didgeridoo & dance for the first time to Adelaide Fringe Festival at two great venues.
With members hailing from a variety of clans including the Kamilaroi Peoples of northern NSW celebrating with Yibadhaa Gambuu Dreaming (Red Belly Black Snake), Sea Turtle Dreaming from the Torres Straits, Bunya Dreaming of the Gubbi Gubbi People on the Sunshine Coast of Qld, Mununjali Mibin Dreaming (Wedge Tail Eagle) from west of the Gold Coast & Yuin Peoples of Southern NSW Umbarra Dreaming (Black Duck), Koomurri demonstrate their love
of sharing cultures, revitalise their traditional skin markings, making of their costumes & reinvigorate the crafts of their ancestors live on stage.
Koomurri implement these traditions with a mix of traditional culture and contemporary dance brought to life by our deadly Koomurri dancers lead by the teams cultural leader Russell Dawson, complimented by some of Australia's most exciting Didgeridoo players and our indigenous language song-man Cecil Mcleod.
Koomurri have performed thousands of shows at schools, corporate business and public events across Australia delivering an entertaining and educational, fun packed, interactive show with plenty of tongue in cheek laughs.
If you watched last years APRA Awards you would have witnessed our youngest star JahMarley Dawson https://www.youtube.com/
Tickets On Sale Now at Fringe Tix Ph 1300 621 255 and at the Adelaide Fringe Box Office https://www.adelaidefringe.com.au/
Contact
Darrel Baird
0422973185
***@bluetongue1.com
End
