It's the New Year, It's the New Hauls!

-- Three, two, one, Happy New Year! The New Year brings resolutions, fresh ideas, innovations, and the likes. However, nothing says New Year like a new wardrobe (since we are all going to keep our resolutions of slimming down this year). Haulers from Hauls.com will be posting new content in that pertains to end of winter hauls, which will help us all be stylish this the New Year. Since the official launch of Hauls.com's app and website in mid-November, more popular vloggers have joined their website at almost a daily rate. So, feel like your best self this New Year and check out Hauls!WHO: Hauls.comWHAT: Social Shopping PlatformWHERE: Beverly Hills, CAABOUT HAULS: Hauls.com is a new online platform that brings creators of fashion and beauty content, their fans, and their favorite brands together. Through Hauls's website, mobile and TV apps, users can watch video content from their favorite creators while shopping the products from the videos—all in one place. A game-changer in the fashion and beauty vlogging space, Hauls empowers content creators to promote sales and support commerce within the video content they're already creating while giving users a seamless social shopping experience.Make sure to download HAULS in the app store ( http://tinyurl.com/ haulsapp ) and follow HAULS.com on all social media platforms to get behind the scenes sneak peeks. Twitter: @HaulsTV, Facebook: @Hauls.inc, Instagram: @Hauls.inc.