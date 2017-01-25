 
Hauls Teamed Up With Two Top Influencers!

 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- This month Hauls teamed up with Shana and Edwina from the Shana and Edwina Show in the Hauls.com app to win a fabulous shopping and dining date in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three random winners were selected from the subscriber list, all of whom must have been located within 350 miles of The Boulevard in Las Vegas. The contest was open to participants ages 18 and older. The sweepstakes ended on January 27, 2017 and the winners will be announced February 3, 2017. Each winner will be given $100 gift card to shop at The Boulevard. This fabulous shopping day includes three fun hours with Shana and Edwina. If you're in the Las Vegas area on February 11, 2017 be sure to say, "hi" to Hauls' rising stars Shana and Edwina!

WHO: Hauls.com

WHAT: Social Shopping Sweepstakes

WHERE: Las Vegas, Nevada

ABOUT HAULS: Hauls.com is a new online platform that brings creators of fashion and beauty content, their fans, and their favorite brands together. Through Hauls's website, mobile and TV apps, users can watch video content from their favorite creators while shopping the products from the videos—all in one place. A game-changer in the fashion and beauty vlogging space, Hauls empowers content creators to promote sales and support commerce within the video content they're already creating while giving users a seamless social shopping experience.

Make sure to download HAULS in the app store (http://tinyurl.com/haulsapp) and follow HAULS.com on all social media platforms to get behind the scenes sneak peeks. Twitter: @HaulsTV, Facebook: @Hauls.inc, Instagram: @Hauls.inc.

