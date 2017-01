What Are You Waiting For? Join Hauls Today!

Media Contact

-- If you are good at applying makeup or styling, this could be your year to get involved with Hauls.com. Hauls.com is the only social shopping platform that allows viewers to watch videos of their favorite vloggers while shopping online for those products simultaneously. These vloggers turned Haulers, get the opportunity to work with over 40,000 top beauty and fashion retail brands that are directly and indirectly affiliated with Hauls.com. Due to this, partnerships, sponsorships, and building your own brand, has become easier than ever, and the best part is that all Haulers can promote products that they really love. So, don't wait and sign up for a Hauls account today, and become the next big thing on the fashion scene.WHO: Hauls.comWHAT: Social Shopping PlatformWHERE: Beverly Hills, CAABOUT HAULS: Hauls.com is a new online platform that brings creators of fashion and beauty content, their fans, and their favorite brands together. Through Hauls's website, mobile and TV apps, users can watch video content from their favorite creators while shopping the products from the videos—all in one place. A game-changer in the fashion and beauty vlogging space, Hauls empowers content creators to promote sales and support commerce within the video content they're already creating while giving users a seamless social shopping experience.Make sure to download HAULS in the app store ( http://tinyurl.com/ haulsapp ) and follow HAULS.com on all social media platforms to get behind the scenes sneak peeks. Twitter: @HaulsTV, Facebook: @Hauls.inc, Instagram: @Hauls.inc.