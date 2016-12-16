 
May Your Hauls Be Heavy and Fly

 
 
Shop on the go with Hauls.com.
Shop on the go with Hauls.com.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Dec. 22, 2016 - PRLog -- Christmas is almost here and if you are done shopping for others, it's okay to buy a little something for yourself. If you're looking to find something great to wear for your next holiday engagement then your search is over. Hauls.com makes finding the perfect style look easy, by providing viewers with updated vlogs and videos of their top Haulers. All items are Hauler approved and viewers can watch a video while buying products simultaneously. After clicking on a product viewers are automatically sent to a checkout page where they can purchase top products from the comfort of their own home. So shop with Hauls this holiday season and you won't be disappointed.

WHO: Hauls.com

WHAT: Social Shopping Platform

WHEN: December 21, 2016

WHERE: Beverly Hills, CA

ABOUT HAULS: Hauls.com is a new online platform that brings creators of fashion and beauty content, their fans, and their favorite brands together. Through Hauls's website, mobile and TV apps, users can watch video content from their favorite creators while shopping the products from the videos—all in one place. A game-changer in the fashion and beauty vlogging space, Hauls empowers content creators to promote sales and support commerce within the video content they're already creating while giving users a seamless social shopping experience.

Make sure to download HAULS in the app store (http://tinyurl.com/haulsapp) and follow HAULS.com on all social media platforms to get behind the scenes sneak peeks. Twitter: @HaulsTV, Facebook: @Hauls.inc, Instagram: @Hauls.inc

