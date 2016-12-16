News By Tag
May Your Hauls Be Heavy and Fly
WHO: Hauls.com
WHAT: Social Shopping Platform
WHEN: December 21, 2016
WHERE: Beverly Hills, CA
ABOUT HAULS: Hauls.com is a new online platform that brings creators of fashion and beauty content, their fans, and their favorite brands together. Through Hauls's website, mobile and TV apps, users can watch video content from their favorite creators while shopping the products from the videos—all in one place. A game-changer in the fashion and beauty vlogging space, Hauls empowers content creators to promote sales and support commerce within the video content they're already creating while giving users a seamless social shopping experience.
