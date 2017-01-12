 
News By Tag
* Nx One
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


NX One – High Street Shopping Complex in Noida Extension

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Nx One

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Projects

NOIDA, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Everyone's dream is to have a dream shop of their own to set-up a business and secure life for the future. Business development is not an easy thing, it needs perfect location, excellent design and affordability. But Thanks to DAH Group who come up with a new concept of creating a shopping campus in a 25 acre area that has all the features in terms of aesthetics and functionality in the near future whose name is NX-one located in Noida Extension. The best thing about the project is all the units have proper space to maintain your shop at classic level and more over, the stores or shops are well furnished like shelves and cabinets where you can decorate your own shop according to your own fashion.

NX-one offers you a great opportunity to book your shop at an affordable price that has adopted a roman architectural style with the Italian structure of the building. So, the building looks elegant and gorgeous that attract the people from far places. Those who are looking for right commercial option that offers low maintenance cost and offers complete comfort, then go for NX-one. The location is so wonderful that connects three cities such as Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Delhi. So, it is placed in the middle of Delhi NCR and is a perfect sign for the rising prices of this property.

NX One offering most amazing features of the property are centralized air condition, nicely created an entry and exit zone, double floor parking, cafeteria, sitting benches and nearby the proposed metro station where the visitors will not face any difficulties in terms of transportation facilities. Moreover, NX One is surrounded by the two residential projects that can give you a lot of customers to grow your business. So, a golden opportunity is here to book your shop.

For more details: http://www.nxoneenoida.in/

Contact
Nandini
09555807777
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Neobrix
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Amrapali Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share