NX One – High Street Shopping Complex in Noida Extension
NX-one offers you a great opportunity to book your shop at an affordable price that has adopted a roman architectural style with the Italian structure of the building. So, the building looks elegant and gorgeous that attract the people from far places. Those who are looking for right commercial option that offers low maintenance cost and offers complete comfort, then go for NX-one. The location is so wonderful that connects three cities such as Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Delhi. So, it is placed in the middle of Delhi NCR and is a perfect sign for the rising prices of this property.
NX One offering most amazing features of the property are centralized air condition, nicely created an entry and exit zone, double floor parking, cafeteria, sitting benches and nearby the proposed metro station where the visitors will not face any difficulties in terms of transportation facilities. Moreover, NX One is surrounded by the two residential projects that can give you a lot of customers to grow your business. So, a golden opportunity is here to book your shop.
